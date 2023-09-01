6 Things that could happen with Jimmy Uso on SmackDown ahead of Payback 2023

Jimmy Uso will return to SmackDown ahead of Payback 2023. The 38-year-old star was supposed to have his segment last Friday on the blue brand, but Bray Wyatt’s shocking demise caused WWE to replace it with a tribute show.

The last time we saw Jimmy on SmackDown, he was trying to explain to Jey why he cost him his Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023.

He ultimately ended up with a Superkick to the chin by his own flesh and blood, who quit WWE in a shocking turn of events.

Now that we’ve discussed the whole buildup to Jimmy Uso’s return on SmackDown, here are six things that could go down during the segment:

#6. Jimmy Uso forgives his twin

Jimmy told Jey to his face he didn’t want him to turn into another egotistical, manipulative, and paranoid Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023.

He then walked away from his brother only to return and eat a superkick from Jey.

Jimmy Uso’s arrival on SmackDown before Payback 2023 could see him talk about his brother’s actions. He might say what Jey did was in a fit of rage and frustration and that he’s not mad at his brother. Jimmy could forgive Jey, not realizing that it would make matters worse.

#5. Tamina makes a surprise appearance ahead of Payback 2023

Fans may wonder how Tamina fits into all The Bloodline stuff. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion has known The Usos for a long time.

In fact, her main roster debut took place alongside Jimmy and Jey Uso more than a decade ago.

Tamina could return to SmackDown before Payback to try to talk some sense into Jimmy. She might say what Jimmy did at SummerSlam 2023 was wrong because Jey would’ve fixed the whole Bloodline by taking out Roman Reigns.

#4. Jimmy references his wife, Naomi

Naomi may no longer be a WWE superstar, but she’s keeping kayfabe around The Bloodline storyline. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion is clearly on her husband’s side during this brother-versus-brother feud on WWE television.

Expand Tweet

Jimmy, while cutting a promo on SmackDown tonight, could reference his wife by saying she convinced him to return to SmackDown and tell the world what he did at SummerSlam 2023 was to protect his brother.

#3. Paul Heyman plays his mind games

Paul Heyman has been with The Bloodline from the start. The Wise Man has seen it all. He knows the faction’s strengths.

He even knows their biggest weaknesses. The Bloodline trusts him so much that they asked him to deliver the news that Jimmy Uso will be on SmackDown.

As far as Heyman’s appearance on SmackDown tonight is concerned, he could show up to interrupt Jimmy Uso during his promo. The Wise Man might bring Solo Sikoa with him in case Uso decides to call him out for his mind games.

#2. Jey Uso makes a cameo

Jey Uso failed to defeat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. For him, it wasn’t the outcome but the events that led to that particular outcome. His flesh and blood betrayed him by costing him arguably the biggest match of his career.

Jey could make a cameo on SmackDown ahead of Payback 2023. The former Undisputed Tag Team Champion might appear on the giant screen via satellite to have a heated promo battle with his twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

#1. Rikishi confronts his sons

Rikishi hasn’t appeared on SmackDown in years, but that might change tonight. The WWE Hall of Famer is active on social media in advancing The Bloodline storyline.

Since the current feud is between his two sons, Rikishi might finally show up in person on SmackDown tonight.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion could make a surprise appearance on SmackDown ahead of Payback 2023 to confront his sons for their actions. Rikishi could try to talk sense into them or tell them to settle their differences at Payback.