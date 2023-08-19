Who was Paul Heyman talking to on WWE SmackDown? 4 possible names he was on the phone with

Paul Heyman was a witness to the events on WWE SmackDown on August 11, 2023. The Wise Man saw Jey Uso take down Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. He was at ringside when the former member of The Bloodline superkicked his twin brother before quitting WWE.

Heyman was asked to comment on the situation with The Bloodline on SmackDown this week. Instead of giving a straight-forward answer, a stricken and distraught Heyman took the opportunity to criticize LA Knight during his backstage segment with Kayla Braxton.

Expand Tweet

Then, all of a sudden, his phone rang and he immediately lost his voice. At the time of the writing, we do not know who Heyman spoke to on the phone but the person did make him nervous. Having said that, here are four possible names the Wise Man could've been on the phone with on WWE SmackDown.

#1. Roman Reigns could’ve been on the phone with Paul Heyman

There’s no disputing that Paul Heyman keeps Roman Reigns updated on the blue brand in his absence. He’s been in the champion’s ear since forming an alliance with him nearly three years ago on Friday Night SmackDown.

Heyman noted that his anoymous source told him that Jimmy Uso will be on SmackDown next week. The person on the phone could've been none other than Roman Reigns. After all, Heyman did say it was a "spoiler," the catchphrase both he and Reigns share.

#2. Solo Sikoa called the Wise Man on the phone

Solo Sikoa rarely speaks but when he does, everybody listens. The Enforcer of The Bloodline has been under the Wise Man’s tutelage ever since making his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle 2022. With that said, he appears to have outgrown Heyman’s influence.

The former NXT North American Champion is the only one apart from Roman Reigns who can scare the life out of Heyman. It is possible Solo could have called Heyman to inform him that his brother Jimmy will be on SmackDown next Friday.

#3. The phone call could’ve foreshadowed Rikishi’s return

Rikishi hasn’t appeared in flesh on SmackDown ever since The Bloodline saga began three years. However, he has continued to be a part of the storyline through social media. WWE previously used him in their video package for the Tribal Chief's first feud with Jey Uso in 2020.

We do know that the person who called Paul Heyman told him that Jimmy Uso will return to the blue brand next Friday. It is possible the person on the other side of line could’ve been Rikishi, setting up an angle for his return ahead of his rumored involvement at WWE Payback 2023.

#4. Trinity Fatu could've informed Heyman about her husband’s return

Trinity Fatu (aka Naomi) became a part of the Anoa'i family through her marriage to Jimmy Uso. The former WWE star has previously expressed her desire to become a part of The Bloodline storyline. The company never capitalized on that and she ended up leaving the promotion in 2022.

The 35-year-old star recently took a subtle jab at Jey Uso for quitting WWE. Given her relationship with Jimmy, she could’ve been the one to inform Paul Heyman about her husband’s return to WWE SmackDown next Friday.

Who do you think Paul Heyman was talking to on SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here