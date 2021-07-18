6 things that need to happen if Roman Reigns retains his Universal Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2021

At WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Roman Reigns will put his Universal Championship on the line against Edge. The two superstars previously faced each other in a title match at WrestleMania 37. They have been involved in an intense feud on SmackDown over the last few weeks and look prepared to tear down the roof during their match tonight.

While The Rated-R Superstar has been booked as a dominant challenger so far, there is a high chance that he won’t beat Reigns in the title bout. Here, we will discuss things that should happen in WWE if Roman Reigns successfully defends his Universal Championship at Money in the Bank 2021.

#6 Roman Reigns ends his feud with Edge to focus on fresher challenges

Roman Reigns needs to continue his dominant run on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns has been involved in a feud with Edge since February this year. The Rated-R Superstar felt he deserved another shot at the title, which led to the booking of their championship match at Money in the Bank 2021. If Edge fails to win the title tonight, this rivalry between him and Reigns should finally end.

The Tribal Chief has been involved in several feuds with the former world champions. It is now time for other talents to step up and challenge his dominant run on WWE SmackDown. The creative team should push fresh challengers against Roman Reigns and craft new rivalries instead of repeating the old ones. This will ultimately help add more credibility to his current championship reign.

Reigns is brilliant at portraying a heel, and he has elevated his character to new altars over the last year and a half. Now that the crowd is back, he needs to keep drawing more heat. It would be perfect to have him feud with more up-and-coming superstars that can simultaneously help create more interesting babyface characters on SmackDown.

#5 Big E wins the Money in the Bank contract and targets Roman Reigns

Big E can make for an excellent challenger against Roman Reigns

Speaking of new challengers for Roman Reigns, can you imagine if Big E wins the Money in the Bank contract tonight and sets his sights on the Universal Champion? Fans have wanted to see the New Day member competing for the world title ever since his singles run started on SmackDown.

Big E can have an excellent feud with Reigns that has the potential to keep the WWE Universe divided throughout its run.

The former Intercontinental Champion is a talented superstar who was gaining a lot of momentum on SmackDown. Unfortunately, his extended feud with Apollo Crews made Big E look monotonous.

However, things can quickly change if he wins the MITB Ladder Match and goes after Roman Reigns. It would also be exciting as Big E can visit RAW and threaten WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who is currently feuding with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

