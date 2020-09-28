Welcome to the PPV edition - things WWE subtly told us at Clash of Champions 2020. It turned out to be a fun PPV despite not having the strongest overall card and a few strong matches and an extremely strong ending made for incredible television. We're excited to see what's next, but for now, let's look at what happened at Clash of Champions 2020!

#6 The change we were waiting to see from Roman Reigns finally happened at Clash of Champions

The one true Tribal Chief

From a storytelling standpoint, everything about this rivalry was excellent - and the match was the icing on the cake. With all due respect to Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, the one-month storyline between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso heading into Clash of Champions proved to be far more interesting than anything that was done in the four months from WrestleMania 36 to SummerSlam 2020.

The family aspect of it is one part, but the other side is Roman Reigns' character transformation ever since he returned at SummerSlam 2020. He's been a heel and while he hasn't acted heel-ish heading into Clash of Champions 2020, we saw a glimpse of it on the go-home episode of SmackDown and we then witnessed it tenfold at Clash of Champions.

Roman Reigns is a more experienced main eventer and the initial story of the match was about him beating down Jey Uso in what seemed rather one-sided. Jey Uso did eventually fight back and came close to winning at the Clash of Champions main event, but as we know, there won't be any plans for Roman Reigns to lose the Universal title anytime soon.

We finally got to see one side of the heel Roman Reigns, where he brutally beatdown Jey Uso, forcing Jimmy Uso to come out and eventually throw in the towel despite his brother's refusal.

Roman Reigns demanded that Jey Uso acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief and he never did so, although Jimmy Uso uttered the words to seemingly calm his cousin down. Ultimately, Paul Heyman ended up putting the garland on Roman Reigns, seemingly cementing himself as the Tribal Chief.

What was interesting at the end was a line by Corey Graves, where he simply asked if this was what Roman Reigns was willing to do to his family, what would he do to others?

This might just sum up the excitement in Roman Reigns' upcoming heel run. We're thrilled to see what happens next after Clash of Champions.