×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

6 things WWE subtly told us at Extreme Rules 2020: 3-time World Champion to retire soon, Real meaning behind bizarre 'Swamp fight' ending revealed (June 19th, 2020)

Bray Wyatt took Braun Strowman to hell; Sasha Banks claiming a Championship, but did she win it?
Bray Wyatt took Braun Strowman to hell; Sasha Banks claiming a Championship, but did she win it?
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 20 Jul 2020, 08:31 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Advertisement

Welcome to things WWE subtly told us at Extreme Rules 2020! We have quite a bit to unpack here as it was a happening PPV with a decent bit of progression. While it certainly isn't a candidate for PPV of the year, Extreme Rules still delivered more than expected, especially since many felt the card lacked depth. But it continued WWE's trend of shortening PPVs and of course, WWE's usage of cinematic matches.

Let's jump right into it, starting with an eye for an eye!

#6 What does the loss of Rey Mysterio's eyeball mean for his career after Extreme Rules?

Rey Mysterio lost to Seth Rollins
Rey Mysterio lost to Seth Rollins

It looks like we won't be getting eyepatch Seth Rollins. The Monday Night Messiah defeated three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio in their "Eye for an Eye" match at Extreme Rules and there was a brutal finish where Mysterio's eye was gouged out.

The impact of it was such that even Seth Rollins was nauseous after looking at what he did. While we can't be sure about how it's going to impact Seth Rollins' character, one thing is for sure - Dominik's presence in the end likely means that Rey Mysterio's WWE career could be wrapping up sooner than later.

For all we know, this could have been Rey Mysterio's final appearance, but we can't help but feel that we're going to see him back at some point. However, this won't be for an extensive run by any means. It'll likely be to wrap up and retire while passing the torch to Dominik for his inevitable debut.

All signs have been pointing to Dominik's debut and we don't doubt that Mysterio will be stepping back after Extreme Rules to give his son the spotlight.

1 / 6 NEXT
Published 20 Jul 2020, 08:31 IST
WWE Extreme Rules 2020 The New Day The Boss 'n' Hug Connection Drew McIntyre Bray Wyatt (The Fiend)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी