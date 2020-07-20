Welcome to things WWE subtly told us at Extreme Rules 2020! We have quite a bit to unpack here as it was a happening PPV with a decent bit of progression. While it certainly isn't a candidate for PPV of the year, Extreme Rules still delivered more than expected, especially since many felt the card lacked depth. But it continued WWE's trend of shortening PPVs and of course, WWE's usage of cinematic matches.

Let's jump right into it, starting with an eye for an eye!

#6 What does the loss of Rey Mysterio's eyeball mean for his career after Extreme Rules?

Rey Mysterio lost to Seth Rollins

It looks like we won't be getting eyepatch Seth Rollins. The Monday Night Messiah defeated three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio in their "Eye for an Eye" match at Extreme Rules and there was a brutal finish where Mysterio's eye was gouged out.

The impact of it was such that even Seth Rollins was nauseous after looking at what he did. While we can't be sure about how it's going to impact Seth Rollins' character, one thing is for sure - Dominik's presence in the end likely means that Rey Mysterio's WWE career could be wrapping up sooner than later.

For all we know, this could have been Rey Mysterio's final appearance, but we can't help but feel that we're going to see him back at some point. However, this won't be for an extensive run by any means. It'll likely be to wrap up and retire while passing the torch to Dominik for his inevitable debut.

All signs have been pointing to Dominik's debut and we don't doubt that Mysterio will be stepping back after Extreme Rules to give his son the spotlight.