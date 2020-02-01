6 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Huge betrayal teased from popular star, Rivalry ends with weird stipulation match (January 31st, 2020)

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

A "graphic" shot

Welcome to this week's edition of 5 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was certainly an interesting way to kick things off on the road to WrestleMania on the SmackDown side.

It was an interesting episode - perhaps one of the better ones this year. We've been very vocal about the fact that RAW has been a more solid and consistent show these past few months, but SmackDown has a big opportunity to pick up momentum on the road to WrestleMania 36.

All it takes are a few good storylines and we could be seeing some fresh ones if the latest episode was any indication. We have new title challengers, a new Champion, and the end of a long-standing rivalry on the Blue brand.

Without going much further, let's jump right into it and look at a few things that were subtly told on the show.

#6 The end of a rivalry - and how!

Dog food

A few weeks ago at a live event, there was a report that WWE did a stipulation match between Roman Reigns and King Corbin - where the loser would have to eat dog food. It was bizarre enough as it was when reading about it and the assumption was that WWE was testing the waters to see the kind of reaction it got.

For some reason, they thought it would be a good idea not only to main event SmackDown - but to end the rivalry between The Bloodline (Reigns and The Usos) and King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode.

We imagined that the Falls Count Anywhere match in the Royal Rumble opener was the conclusion of the feud, but everything about this seemed to indicate that the rivalry between Reigns and Corbin has come to an end.

Also read: WWE SmackDown Results January 31st, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

1 / 6 NEXT