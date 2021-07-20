6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: 2 Big mistakes made with MITB cash-in, Rising star set for big title win at SummerSlam?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW after Money in the Bank 2021. It was a solid episode, but unsurprisingly, it was filled with questionable decisions.

The more you read, the more bizarre some of the choices made on RAW will get. Either way, it was good to have the show in front of a crowd for the first time in nearly a year and a half.

On a side note, Shayna Baszler lost yet again with Nia Jax and Reginald has been abandoned. The athletic and impressive Reggie managed to win the 24/7 title moments later, so hats off to him.

The build to SummerSlam has officially begun and things are heating up. Here's what WWE subtly told us on RAW this week:

#6 The Women's division heats up on RAW with a big change

Charlotte Flair had a coronation ceremony on RAW. While The Queen was called a 14-time Champion yesterday, it was cut down to 11. WWE doesn't count her two NXT Women's title wins as a part of it, while her reign as the Tag Team Champion naturally doesn't add to her singles tally.

With 5 RAW Women's titles, 5 SmackDown Women's titles, and 1 Divas Championship, it tallies up to 11. The crowd instantly started chanting "Becky" to which Charlotte Flair responded,

"Becky Lynch is still breastfeeding at home while I'm dominating WWE".

This was The Man's response:

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley came out and it was underwhelming at first, but the crowd quickly got behind her. Before she came out, Charlotte Flair said that she could beat Ripley any time, any night.

This backfired on her as Ripley first used the line to goad her into a match. Once she was denied, authority figures Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville came out and made the match official for later on RAW.

It was an average match, nowhere as good as their Money in the Bank bout. Rhea Ripley won the match via disqualification but attacked Charlotte Flair post-match. Women's Money in the Bank winner Nikki A.S.H ran in and cashed in the briefcase successfully.

This means that three out of the five Women's MITB holders have cashed in on Charlotte. Four of them have also held it for one day or less. Only Carmella has held it for an extensive period of time.

There were two big mistakes made with the cash-in. First, it's yet another transitional reign for Charlotte Flair. There is no point in her boasting on RAW about her accolades when several of her reigns have lasted for minutes, a day, or in some cases, a few days.

Secondly, with Becky Lynch's return inevitable, Nikki A.S.H's RAW Women's title reign could be cut short in favor of a more marketable program.

WWE should have gone with Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch at SummerSlam while letting Nikki A.S.H hold the briefcase for longer.

