Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW! We felt that it was a great show this week as the real build to SummerSlam began. We're less than a month away from the biggest party of the summer and we had announcements and matches with major SummerSlam implications.

As we gear up for the second biggest PPV of the year, let's take a look into what happened on RAW!

#6 Andrade and Angel Garza secure their SummerSlam spot - are they the next RAW Tag Team Champions?

As expected.

Andrade and Angel Garza didn't exactly get along well when they entered the tag team division. However, over the last few weeks, they've managed to get on the same page. And since then, it's been going well for them.

Perhaps getting rid of Austin Theory was beneficial as the two took part in a Triple Threat match also featuring Cedric Alexander & Ricochet and The Viking Raiders.

As expected, the Mexican duo came out on top and have officially secured their place in SummerSlam 2020, where they'll be challenging The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

The Street Profits are closing in on half a year as the RAW Tag Team Champions, but we don't think that they're going to get there. A fun little fact - this is the longest reign as the RAW Tag Team Champions since the belts were renamed and exclusively put on RAW. It's been a title filled with short reigns, but perhaps the circumstances and lack of challengers helped extend The Street Profits' reign for longer than expected.

This is why Andrade and Angel Garza will be likely to dethrone the duo at SummerSlam. Expect the RAW Tag Team titles to change hands at the Biggest Party of the Summer.