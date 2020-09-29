Welcome to things WWE subtly told us on the RAW after Clash of Champions 2020. It was a happening episode as we began the build to WWE Hell in a Cell 2020.

What were the storylines that caught the most interest on RAW? What lies ahead of us as we enter the final quarter of 2020?

#6 What's the endgame of the Murphy-Aalyah Mysterio storyline on RAW?

An expose?

The Seth Rollins and Murphy and Mysterio family storyline on RAW took a new stage once Rey Mysterio started bringing in his wife and daughter Aalyah to regular programming.

The first tease of the storyline happened after the cage match between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio, where Rollins assaulted Murphy. Aalyah Mysterio then went to check on him briefly before going to Dominik and a week later, he approached Aalyah again, apologizing for any inconvenience caused.

This week, the Mysterio family was on The King's Court on RAW and Seth Rollins was seen backstage, making further revelations. He was seen previously taking Murphy's phone and he got the screenshot of the supposed Instagram chat and tensions continued to escalate as Aalyah walked off.

Dominik Mysterio then went to attack Murphy while Seth Rollins watched on doing nothing about it. Setting up a singles match later on RAW, Dominik Mysterio started showing the aggressive side of his character as he was willing to get disqualified via a kendo stick.

It was Aalyah Mysterio who stopped her brother and they got into a bit of an argument, resulting in Murphy picking up the sneaky win on RAW. After that, Aalyah Mysterio ended up slapping her brother.

Many have been wondering what the endgame of this storyline is. It's possible that it could go beyond Hell in a Cell, but a Dominik-Seth Rollins match as the payoff could be the end of it.

Ultimately, it depends on what WWE plans for Murphy's angle as well, but for now, he seems to be edging towards the babyface side. Perhaps the endgame of this is to turn Murphy face or perhaps even a Hell in a Cell match between Dominik and Seth Rollins.

While the latter is unlikely, the entire idea is for Seth Rollins to become the big loser in all of this. However, we're not sure how long WWE intends to keep Aalyah Mysterio on RAW. It may not be that long.