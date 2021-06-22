6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Possible spoiler on Men's MITB winner, Former Champion has a big character change

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW after Hell in a Cell 2021. The build to Money in the Bank 2021 started instantly with no time to waste.

This episode of RAW was a big one, filled with a few upsets, a Hell in a Cell main event, great storyline progression, and an eye towards the next month or two of programming.

Money in the Bank is arguably the fifth most important pay-per-view of the WWE calendar year, and here is what the company subtly told us on RAW this week.

#6 The Men's Money in the Bank playing field on RAW and the potential winners

Heartbreak after heartbreak for Drew McIntyre

The Money in the Bank qualification started excellently. The Women's field is complete on RAW with four superstars having qualified for the eight-woman match. On the men's side, three qualifying matches were announced: AJ Styles vs Ricochet, Randy Orton vs John Morrison, and Drew McIntyre vs Riddle.

In what can only be described as a bit surprising, the underdogs came out on top in every match. Ricochet defeated AJ Styles, John Morrison took out Randy Orton, and Riddle pinned Drew McIntyre clean in a pay-per-view-level match.

The last one, in particular, was fascinating to watch because the story of Drew McIntyre on RAW was an interesting one. After taking a severe beating at the hands of Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell, McIntyre shouldn't have been anywhere close to competing.

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville even insisted that the Scotsman didn't have to compete if he didn't want to, but McIntyre was stubborn. The gamble didn't pay off, and Drew McIntyre was left with more heartbreak as Riddle got him with the roll-up pin.

Randy Orton lost and didn't seem too pleased with Riddle qualifying when he didn't. That doesn't matter since Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre will all get a "last chance" opportunity next week to secure the final Money in the Bank spot on RAW.

It will be a triple threat match between three top stars. It's hard to say who should win because none of the three superstars are in a position to be in the conversation for Mr. Money in the Bank 2021.

Either way, what this says clearly is that the chances of a RAW superstar winning the Men's Money in the Bank match are extremely slim this year. Expect a SmackDown superstar to walk out with the briefcase yet again.

Meanwhile, Jinder Mahal, Jeff Hardy, and Cedric Alexander complained backstage about not getting considered for the Money in the Bank qualifier. Sheamus was there too, but he walked away after Adam Pearce asked if he was ready to defend the United States Championship.

Jinder Mahal said that if any competitor was forced to pull out under any circumstances, Adam Pearce should consider him as a replacement. Make of that what you will.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Alan John