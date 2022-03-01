6 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW: Possible spoiler on Title match result next week, Big twist in Vince McMahon's WrestleMania plans?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. This was an interesting show with a shocking ending. It's not often that we see an episode that has back-to-back heel turns, but we'll get to that later. Edge returned and shockingly turned heel when AJ Styles accepted his challenge.

The episode did a lot to build up to WrestleMania 38, and the red brand has been impressive most weeks despite not having a regular World Champion representative anymore.

It's a tough ask, but the build as has been solid so far. This week featured a lot of different matches, unfortunate injuries, heel turns, and great storyline progression. This is what WWE subtly told us on Monday Night RAW as we enter the final month on the road to WrestleMania:

#6. The RAW Tag Team title scene and what lies ahead

Next week, we will see a Triple Threat RAW Tag Team Championship match as The Alpha Academy defends the titles against RK-Bro and "SethKO". Rollins and Owens hosted The Alpha Academy and had a hilarious back-and-forth segment before the match. They even called out Chad Gable because of how he says "Thank you", which is admittedly weird.

It proceeded to a non-title match where the two former Universal Champions defeated The Alpha Academy. Unfortunately for the duo, it means that they are unlikely to win the titles next week, though they are the best option.

The only way they can win, however, is if there is a drastic change in plans due to the injury that Randy Orton seemingly suffered in RK-Bro's defeat to The Street Profits.

The injury might seal the fact that Orton and Riddle won't win. If Orton can make it, it wouldn't be surprising to see him get taken out while Riddle does the heavy lifting to protect him. If they are to be replaced, then The Street Profits are the obvious pick. However, The Alpha Academy have been positioned to retain the RAW Tag Team Titles next week.

#5. Vince McMahon's subtle tease of the Pat McAfee match

It has been rumored that Vince McMahon will step back in the ring to face Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38. For those who don't know, McAfee has been in the ring before when he faced Adam Cole in the latter's NXT run.

McAfee received one of the most lucrative podcast deals of all time, and he will be hosting Vince McMahon later this week to set up their WrestleMania feud. This week on RAW, Austin Theory referenced McMahon's sit-down interview from 20 years ago that ended with him hitting the papers off the interviewer's hands. It was controversial, but hilariously referenced.

Theory said that he would be present if anything happened in the interview with McAfee, and McMahon simply said that it wouldn't be like that. However, it seemed to be a tease for the upcoming match. While WWE seemed to make it "obvious", there could be a big twist where Austin Theory competes against McAfee instead.

#4. Why WWE is focusing so much on The Dirty Dogs vs Tommaso Ciampa

This week on RAW, Tommaso Ciampa faced another former NXT Champion in Robert Roode and picked up the victory. The previous week on NXT 2.0, it was Roode's interference that led to Dolph Ziggler beating Ciampa.

All of this, of course, is to set up the inevitable Ziggler vs Bron Breakker NXT title match. While Tommaso Ciampa would normally never appear on the main roster, this is a clear move to promote NXT 2.0, and inevitably, elevate the young Breakker without having him appear on RAW.

#3. Bianca Belair winning at WrestleMania isn't as obvious as it seems

Bianca Belair seems poised for another WrestleMania coronation. It's hard to say that she doesn't deserve it since she has been the most popular babyface on the women's roster for a while now.

Charlotte Flair is a heel, Becky Lynch is a heel, and Sasha Banks is a babyface who isn't in the running for a singles titles this year at WrestleMania. WWE has done brilliantly to build-up Belair as one of the prominent stars of the entire roster, and she continues to streamroll through the competition as she did this week.

She even brutally whipped Becky Lynch with her hair braid, something she only does when her opponents tug on it. It's a great bit of storytelling and Becky Lynch's visible fear of Bianca Belair is great characterwork as well.

But is all of this going to set up Belair's coronation and a RAW Women's Title win? Don't be so sure yet. It's almost as if WWE is doing a little too well in building her up — so much so that it could indicate Becky Lynch retaining at WrestleMania 38.

#2. Are The Mysterios in for a big shock at WrestleMania?

Last week, Logan Paul came out to join The Miz as they challenged the Mysterios to a match at WrestleMania 38. The match is now confirmed and will happen on Night 1.

This week on RAW, The Mysterios had a verbal back-and-forth with The Miz before facing The Hurt Business. In a shocking finish, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin picked up the win.

We're not sure what the reasoning behind the decision was, but it made the Mysterios look weak. This could continue and they could end up losing at WrestleMania, setting up the Dominik Mysterio heel turn that has been long-awaited.

#1. Damian Priest's US Title loss, heel turn, and aftermath

It's hard to believe that despite how Finn Balor has been handled on the WWE main roster, he is one tag team title win away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion.

On RAW this week, Balor defeated Damian Priest clean to become the new United States Champion. It was an apt ending to the best US title reign in years, although we don't expect Balor to enjoy a long run with the strap.

Post-match, Damian Priest was bitter and refused to accept his loss, blaming the fans and their lack of support. He would proceed to brutally assault the new champion, finally turning heel.

This will evidently set up a rematch at WrestleMania, most likely between Damian and The Demon. The question is who will walk out victoriously. If Finn Balor isn't The Demon, then Priest will regain the title soon.

