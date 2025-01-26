6 Things WWE subtly told us at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 concluded with a breathtaking showdown between Gunther and Jey Uso. Both stars pushed each other to their limits, but The Ring General reigned supreme and retained the World Heavyweight Championship. In addition, Shawn Michaels got physically involved with Kevin Owens during the show.

In this article, we will discuss six things WWE subtly told us at SNME 2025.

#6. Sheamus may never become Intercontinental Champion in WWE

Sheamus and Bron Breakker once again engaged in a massive showdown, but this time, The Celtic Warrior failed to emerge as the new champion. This isn’t the first time the veteran has failed to win the Intercontinental Championship, leading fans to believe he might never capture the title in WWE.

If this assumption holds true, fans may never see Sheamus achieve the accolade of becoming a Grand Slam Champion.

#5. Jey Uso's World title reign is not on the horizon

Fans were rooting for Jey Uso to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event, but things didn’t fall in his favor as he suffered a loss. Despite getting so close to dethroning The Ring General, his failure to win the title subtly confirmed that the YEET Master may not be winning the World title anytime soon.

The WWE Universe may have to wait much longer to see Jey have a World title reign under Triple H’s leadership in the promotion.

#4. Jacob Fatu's singles run has now started

Jacob Fatu destroyed Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Samoan Werewolf even assaulted WWE officials who tried to stop him in his tracks. The Monster Among Men was also left bloodied after this destruction from Fatu.

This entire development is a clear indication that the single run of the Bloodline member has now begun in the company. Now, fans can expect to see Jacob as a singles star more often.

#3. Ted DiBiase seemingly replaced Hulk Hogan for a potential appearance

According to reports, Hulk Hogan was expected to appear at Saturday Night’s Main Event, but his appearance was canceled at the last minute due to a family commitment.

However, Ted DiBiase arrived at this special show out of nowhere. This subtly confirmed that he might have been the potential last-minute replacement for Hulk Hogan at SNME.

#2. Braun Strowman has now seemingly been written off from WWE television

Braun Strowman was destroyed by Jacob Fatu to extreme limits, which seemingly indicates that The Monster of all Monsters may now be written off television. This is similar to the scenario when Bronson Reed destroyed Seth Rollins with multiple Tsunamis, only for The Visionary to return later and feud with Bronson.

So, Braun could be written off TV and may return soon to seek vengeance against The Samoan Werewolf.

#1. Shawn Michaels may come out of retirement for one final match

Shawn Michaels gave fans a nostalgic vibe at Saturday Night’s Main Event when he connected with Sweet Chin Music on Kevin Owens during the contract signing segment. This happened after KO blindly attacked The American Nightmare, and when stopped by HBK, he tried to connect a piledriver on Michaels.

Soon, Cody came to the rescue of the Hall of Famer, and The Heartbreak Kid hit Sweet Chin Music on The Prizefighter. Though the chances are low, this could be a subtle hint that the Hall of Famer may come out of retirement for one final time to feud with Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 41.

