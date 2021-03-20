6 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown before Fastlane: Possible Title change at Fastlane revealed, Huge WrestleMania match indirectly confirmed?

Welcome to the latest edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. This was the go-home episode before Fastlane and was better than last week's show. We also got to see Edge's in-ring return to SmackDown after a decade.

There was a lot that we learned from SmackDown this week and the subtle hints about WrestleMania 37 and Fastlane - which happens to be this Sunday. Things are heating up on the road to WrestleMania 37. Here's what happened on SmackDown this week:

#6 Apollo Crews gets his comeuppance on SmackDown, but is a title win inevitable?

Big E and Apollo Crews had a heated exchange

Big E and Apollo Crews had a sit-down interview which had to be done in separate rooms. While this is a concept that has been in WWE for a long time, it's often used only for the most intense of rivalries.

We like the tension that Big E and Apollo Crews have created on SmackDown. Their interview was tense, and Crews provoked the current IC Champion, further emphasizing his traditional Nigerian accent and heritage.

There came a point where Big E had enough of Apollo Crews' talk and went across the arena backstage on SmackDown to chase him. Crews seemed to be anticipating that as well, but it was the challenger who was on the receiving end of a beatdown this week on SmackDown.

Advertisement

Big E's title reign could be in jeopardy on the road to WrestleMania 37. While it would be ideal for him to walk into the next SmackDown as the Intercontinental Champion, that may not be the case.

The New Day member has good momentum and so does Apollo Crews. However, since Big E stood tall this week, there's a high chance of Crews winning the Intercontinental Championship at Fastlane 2021.

1 / 6 NEXT