Welcome to the final edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown for 2022. It was the last episode of SmackDown this year and the final bit of WWE programming.

It shouldn't be a surprise that the episode itself was a banger from start to finish - arguably the best in December and the best in a while.

So, heading into 2023, what was it that WWE subtly told us on SmackDown? Keep reading to find out:

#6. Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens is the direction for the Royal Rumble 2023

The main event of SmackDown wasn't particularly great in terms of match quality, but it also didn't need to be. The star power in the match made the crowd go crazy, and it was John Cena who had them all by the palm of his hands - proving what a big star he truly is. He even sent a message to the fans during his entrance.

Roman Reigns suffered his second loss this year as Kevin Owens pinned Sami Zayn. The babyfaces stood tall, and while Cena returns to Hollywood, 38-year-old Kevin Owens will likely get his second Royal Rumble match against Roman Reigns.

#5. The Top Dolla botch is being turned into a storyline

WWE, under the Triple H era, is making the most out of bad situations. Just as they used Braun Strowman's controversial tweets to help make Ricochet a big babyface, the Top Dolla botch could be the catalyst for a big character change.

New Day, Madcap Moss, Maximum Male Models, and Ricochet, among others, were making fun of Top Dolla for his botched dive a couple of weeks ago.

Whether it's a heel turn or some sympathy for Hit Row, this is one way to make people start caring.

#4. Sheamus and the Intercontinental Championship

2022 has quietly been one of the best years of Sheamus' Hall of Fame-worthy career. Banger after banger is certainly an apt way to describe it, as there has been no better year for the Celtic Warrior in terms of pure match quality.

He topped off his epic year with a bout against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on SmackDown - a match with the crowd on the edge of their seats. Sikoa won, but what was interesting was that Michael Cole mentioned how The Celtic Warrior would be targeting the one title he has never won - the Intercontinental Championship. Are all roads leading to the Elimination Chamber?

For now, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will face The Usos next week for The Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

#3. Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, and the slow and steady betrayal

Sami Zayn had a word with Paul Heyman outside the locker room on SmackDown, and when their laugh ended, Heyman's face seemed indicative of a bigger plan in place.

It looks like WWE is teasing the betrayal of Sami Zayn starting now. Given that he was the one who was pinned to give Roman Reigns a loss, it won't be surprising if Zayn has a poor start to 2023.

#2. The return of Charlotte Flair on SmackDown and what it means

While we are undoubtedly happy to see Charlotte Flair back on SmackDown after over seven months, the entire sequence of events feels bizarre.

Ronda Rousey looked silly as she accepted Flair's title challenge and looked even dumber when she inevitably lost.

How it leads to Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair is yet to be seen. We can only hope that we don't have another title unification at the upcoming WrestleMania.

#1. Was that Uncle Howdy, or was it somebody else?

In a shocking twist of events this week on SmackDown, Uncle Howdy stood by Bray Wyatt's side, only for him to put Wyatt in a Sister Abigail position before hitting the move.

The betrayal was a big shock, just as Wyatt's return match at the Royal Rumble was announced.

WWE seems to have left things vague on purpose, as fans are unaware if it was Uncle Howdy or the rumored Uncle Harper character. Either way, Vincent, a recent WWE signee, has been rumored to be one of the men in the story. Fans on Twitter even reacted, believing him to be the man who played Uncle Howdy this week.

Either way, it's a subtle sign that there are most twists and turns in this storyline on SmackDown.

