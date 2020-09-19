6 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Superstar changing character after 4 and a half years, Spoiler for Roman Reigns-Jey Uso feud revealed? (September 18th, 2020)

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown! It was a solid episode of SmackDown that went by fast, headlined by a Samoan Street Fight.

While we'll get back to that, let's start with the things WWE hinted at on SmackDown.

#6 Big E gets a mean streak on SmackDown

Big E was originally supposed to be in the Fatal-4-Way match involving Matt Riddle, Sheamus, and King Corbin on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Unfortunately for Big E, Sheamus would attack him mid-episode and send him crashing down on a car windshield - all of which led to Jey Uso replacing him and becoming the No.1 Contender for the Universal Championship on SmackDown.

Sheamus was alerted that his car was getting towed and as it turns out, it was bait from Big E, who chased him away. The man who informed Sheamus, however, was in a lot more trouble. The seemingly-innocent SmackDown worker was assaulted by Big E after he supposedly had a role in Sheamus' attack a few weeks before.

He suffered the same fate that Big E did - going crashing down the windshield of the car. Big E was immediately ejected by "general manager" Adam Pearce, but this seemed to be a big indication that WWE Is tweaking Big E's character for a more prominent role on SmackDown.

While we don't doubt that he's going to get a push on SmackDown (unless WWE decides to put him in a tag team when Kofi Kingston returns), this was perhaps the right move needed for Big E to get further on SmackDown.

He's essentially had the same character since The New Day turned babyface before WrestleMania 32 in 2016, which is why WWE likely knows that a character change is needed after four-and-a-half years.