6 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Superstar to turn heel and join Roman Reigns' faction, Popular star to finally get pushed after five months? (January 15th, 2021)

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown! SmackDown this week was primarily centered around Adam Pearce and the Universal Championship picture heading into the Royal Rumble.

The episode played out well and didn't have a boring moment. It did, however, end in a big way, but not necessarily one that WWE fans will be happy with. Either way, here is what WWE subtly told us this week on SmackDown:

#6 Apollo Crews' role on SmackDown

Things just got interesting

We saw a backstage segment on SmackDown where Roman Reigns was seen having a conversation with Apollo Crews. 2020 was a great year for Apollo Crews, but after his United States title reign ended in August, he was going on a downward spiral.

There could just be hope for him on SmackDown and it could come in the form of Roman Reigns. As you may know, Apollo Crews has been gunning for the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown, which is why it was only appropriate that Big E was ringside.

Apollo Crews defeated Sami Zayn using some underhand tactics, meaning that Big E was less than impressed. Even then, a cocky Apollo Crews went face-to-face with the IC Champ, and the two will meet next week on SmackDown with the title on the line.

While we don't expect Apollo Crews to win, he will likely give a good challenge to Big E. WWE teased Apollo Crews turning heel, and if he does, he could become an unexpected name to join Roman Reigns' faction.

It would be a huge spot for the former US Champion as well, and maybe some of Roman Reigns' personality can rub on to him.

Either way, SmackDown is a good place to be for Apollo Crews, and his half a year stint on RAW in 2020 is proving to be helpful.