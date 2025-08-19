6-time WWE World Champion to return to WWE after 7 years and cost CM Punk? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk won his first world title in WWE after over a decade at SummerSlam 2025 by defeating Gunther. However, his archenemy, Seth Rollins, made sure Punk's moment didn't last long, as he cashed in his MITB contract to become the World Heavyweight Champion, ending the 46-year-old's reign in under six minutes.

Ad

The Second City Saint will continue his pursuit of gold at WWE Clash in Paris, where he is set to compete in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Title against Seth Rollins, LA Knight, and Jey Uso.

That being said, CM Punk's quest to become a world champion may hit another roadblock at the upcoming premium live event, this time due to a ghost from his past, Chris Jericho. The six-time WWE World Champion recently hinted at returning to the global juggernaut after seven years. To no one's surprise, this story spread like wildfire and sparked various speculations about what Y2J could do if he were to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Trending

Ad

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

Jericho last wrestled in WWE at the Greatest Royal Rumble PLE in 2018. If the 54-year-old legend returns and costs CM Punk a potential title victory at Clash in Paris, it would reignite their rivalry from 2012. 13 years ago, Y2J and The Second City Saint were involved in a deeply personal feud for the WWE Championship that saw the two veterans locking horns at WrestleMania 28 in a singles match and at Extreme Rules 2012 in a Chicago Street Fight. The rivalry ended with Punk coming out on top on both occasions.

Ad

The main event scene on the red brand's show is in a complex state at the moment. Besides CM Punk, multiple top stars, such as Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and Jey Uso, want a piece of Seth Rollins and his faction. It could be argued that the longstanding rivalry between Punk and Rollins may not be explored properly amid the chaos. Therefore, if the Triple H-led creative team can find an opponent who could keep The Second City Saint occupied for the time being, it would allow for the other active rivalries to reach their natural conclusions.

Ad

There could be no better individual for this role than Chris Jericho. Not only would his return generate massive hype, but if Y2J targets CM Punk upon his comeback, it could lead to a high-profile non-title rivalry between the veterans that may span several months.

That being said, while this scenario may be possible at a later date, it is highly unlikely to unfold at Clash in Paris, as Jericho is currently signed to AEW, and his contract allegedly won't expire until October 2025.

Ad

WWE could be heading toward CM Punk vs. LA Knight after Clash in Paris

CM Punk and LA Knight first crossed paths earlier this summer due to their respective issues with Seth Rollins. However, tension between them seems to be growing with each passing week. On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, The Second City Saint approached the former United States Champion backstage and proposed a coalition between the two to take down The Vision.

Ad

However, The Megastar was having none of it, as he only seemed interested in winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris. In the closing moments of the show, Knight and Punk were involved in a brawl with The Vision during the Extreme Rules Match between Jey Uso and Bron Breakker, during which The Second City Saint inadvertently sent Knight through a table.

The boiling tension between the two may end up costing them a potential World Heavyweight Title victory at Clash in Paris, as The Visionary could take advantage of the situation and walk away with the win. After the European PLE, we may see the two loud-mouthed stars engage in a full-blown rivalry that may lead to multiple one-on-one showdowns down the line.

That said, it is mere conjecture at this point. Only time will tell what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for fans at Clash in Paris on August 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More