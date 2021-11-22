6 Moments Where WWE Wrestlers Shed Tears in the Ring

WWE can be super silly sometimes, from the non-sensical gimmicks to comedy matches.

However, sometimes WWE superstars will shed tears when an emotional moment hits them. There has been no shortage of these occurences that will make even the most jaded of wrestling fans teary-eyed.

Moments like the reunion between Miss Elizabeth and Randy Savage, John Cena's proposal to Nikki Bella, and Shawn Michaels mouthing "I'm Sorry, I Love You" to Ric Flair are just some of the incredible moments in WWE history that have caused wrestling fans to get choked up.

However, there are some moments when it isn't just the fans who get tears in their eyes. Sometimes WWE superstars themselves are just as deeply emotional about certain events as the fans in the stands, or those watching the action from the comfort of their own home.

It's often overlooked, but wrestlers will often work their whole lives with the hopes of reaching the summit of their profession. Therefore, it's natural that performers will get emotional when they finally make it after working in professional wrestling for decades.

Here are 6 examples of times where WWE wrestlers broke down and cried in the ring.

#6 Bianca Belair

Belair got emotional after winning the 2021 Royal Rumble to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 37

In 2021, Bianca Belair became the first-ever African American woman and the second-ever African-American to win the WWE Royal Rumble. Belair entered the Royal Rumble as the third entrant, before lasting 56 minutes and 49 seconds to win the match by last eliminating Rhea Ripley.

The victory also set a new record for the longest time in a single Royal Rumble, eclipsing Natalya's effort in 2019. Following the match, Belair was clearly emotional as she thanked her friends, family and fans for supporting her.

During the interview, Belair was in tears, undoubtedly a mixture of exhaustion, pride, and joy from the overwhelming moment.

WWE wrestlers so rarely show emotion these days, even when they manage to reach the pinnacle, that Bianca's tears truly pull on fan's hearts. The fact that the moment felt truly genuine, and that the emotion of the moment was getting to Belair, made it all the more special.

