6 WWE legends and the best advice Vince McMahon gave them

Vince McMahon has been the driving force behind WWE for decades now, and his hard work and dedication have ensured that WWE has remained the top wrestling promotion in the world. While a few in the WWE Universe have been critical of Vince’s approach, he has proven his critics wrong by producing some of the best gimmicks, characters, and wrestlers in the industry.

Vince isn’t your usual Chairman who sits behind a desk and hands out instructions as we’ve learned from several Superstars that he loves to get into the storylines himself and hand out valuable advice.

WWE legends such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have revealed that Vince’s advice backfired when put into practice. However, there are several other legends who’ve come forward and revealed that the advice Vince gave them helped them during their careers.

First shook hands w/ Vince when I was 11yrs old.

At 25, he offered me the bare minimum @WWE contract. Said, “You can go to WCW for more money but here you’ll earn every dollar”

To this day, Vince is one of my greatest mentors & trusted advisors. #FullCircle #Ohana 🙏🏾🤙🏾 https://t.co/YB2rBHHe8L — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 2, 2017

Keeping that in mind, we’ve dug deep to compile a list of 6 WWE legends who’ve received the best advice from WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon.

#6 WWE Chairman Vince McMahon gave some valuable advice to Lilian Garcia

While Lilian Garcia was never an in-ring performer, she will forever be remembered as one of the most iconic and legendary in-ring announcers. Garcia spent over a decade working for the company, and still makes sporadic appearances and works backstage. While Vince McMahon is known to give his Superstars valuable advice, he gave Garcia some good advice that helped her out in her career.

Around the time Garcia announced her Chasing Glory podcast, she appeared on WWE's The Bump and spoke about the advice she received from Vince McMahon.

"One of the things I remember about Vince is him telling me not to take myself too seriously," she recalled. "I would be so into wanting to be perfect; if something didn't go right, I would beat myself up. I remember I was in the back and he came up to me - I didn't realize I messed up on something. When he told me about it, I started to tear up. He told me, 'Hey Lil, relax. I just want to make you better, so I'm going to give you some advice.' That really did stick with me. I started taking things less personally."

Vince McMahon’s advice not only helped her take things less personally, but it also helped her further her career and feel more confident. During the Raw 25 Years special episode, Garcia was honored as part of a segment involving women who are considered legends that contributed to the company's success.