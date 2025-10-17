6 WWE stars who could become Champions very soon

After what happened on RAW last Monday, the tide could be changing in WWE. Seth Rollins could be on his way to vacating the World Heavyweight Championship, while Roman Reigns just lost to Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel: Perth.

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee are set to challenge for the World Tag Team Titles, while Dominik Mysterio will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Rusev. Even Becky Lynch is scheduled to face Maxxine Dupri and defend her Women's Intercontinental Title.

With all that said, let's look at six WWE stars who could be on their way to winning a championship soon.

#1. Bron Breakker (World Heavyweight Championship)

At the conclusion of RAW, Bron Breakker turned on Seth Rollins and hit him with a devastating spear. Breakker also managed to convince Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman to abandon Rollins, who is expected to undergo surgery on his injured shoulder.

Breakker even held the World Heavyweight Championship, signaling his intent for The Vision to take over the company. He could be on his way to getting his first world championship, at the expense of CM Punk, who is the No. 1 contender for the title.

#2. Bronson Reed (Undisputed WWE Championship)

Bronson Reed became the second WWE Superstar to pin Roman Reigns since 2020 in a one-on-one match after beating The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel: Perth in an Australian Street Fight. Reed's huge win over someone like Reigns should lead to a world title match, as suggested by Big E.

With Bron Breakker already eyeing the World Heavyweight Championship, maybe Reed could turn his attention to Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Title. Rhodes doesn't have a No. 1 contender just yet, with Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu out and Solo Sikoa busy guiding his MFT to the WWE Tag Team Championship.

#3 and #4. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee (World Tag Team Championship)

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee are set to challenge Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Titles on RAW next week. Balor and McDonagh are not having a memorable run as champions.

Losing them to Styles and Lee should lead to the eventual breakup of the Judgment Day, especially since Dominik Mysterio was responsible for the idea of Balor and McDonagh defending the championships.

#5. Bianca Belair (WWE Women's Championship)

After suffering a finger injury at WrestleMania 41, Bianca Belair has been out and recovering. Belair's return appears to imminent, and it's been a while since she's been a world champion.

With Naomi on RAW, Belair can focus on getting the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton. It's a dream feud that could last for a few months, which should end with The EST back on the mountaintop.

#6. John Cena (Intercontinental Championship)

John Cena is advertised to appear at Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego. It's not yet known if he'll have a match at the event, but the current rumor involves Dominik Mysterio.

The only remaining title not in Cena's trophy cabinet is the Intercontinental Championship. With "Dirty" Dom being from San Diego, this might be the perfect chance for The GOAT to win a title he has never won. Mysterio already teased the match in a recent interview on Graps and Yaps in Australia.

