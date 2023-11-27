6 WWE stars who can return before the end of 2023

WWE has had an eventful 2023, with several returns, backstage changes, and on-screen feuds transpiring over the past few months. The Stamford-based promotion would want to continue the momentum in the final few weeks of the year.

In this list, we will look at six stars who could return before 2023 ends.

#6 and #5 Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) reportedly re-signed with WWE months ago

The Stamford-based promotion has slowly rebuilt its tag team division on RAW and SmackDown. A dominant tandem like Authors of Pain could heat up the scene upon its potential return.

Authors of Pain signed with WWE in 2016 and joined the main roster in 2018. Before they were released in 2020, they became the NXT and RAW Tag Team Champions. They also served as Seth Rollins' enforcers while the latter was a heel.

In August this year, it was reported that AOP had re-signed with WWE. However, some reports have suggested that they haven't appeared on television because the company doesn't have a creative plan for them yet.

Since RAW already has the likes of DIY, Imperium, and more, it's possible that AOP could be assigned to SmackDown alongside other top teams like LWO and Street Profits.

#4 Liv Morgan is recovering well from her injury

Liv Morgan has been away from action for months due to a shoulder injury. Fans last saw her in July 2023 when she was attacked by Rhea Ripley. The angle was a way to write her off television.

Recent updates indicate that Liv Morgan has been feeling much better. Last month, Morgan's ally, Raquel Rodriguez, shared that the she was recovering well and doing great.

Big Mami Cool added that her partner was in good spirits and anxious to return, but they didn't have a specific date for her comeback. It's possible that aside from therapy, Morgan has already begun training at the Performance Center again in the past few weeks.

#3 Brock Lesnar is rumored to partake in Royal Rumble 2024

Fans have not seen Brock Lesnar after this year's SummerSlam, where Cody Rhodes defeated him. Fans have since been speculating on his return date.

It has been reported that Lesnar could return in January, which is in time for Royal Ruble 2024, but it's still unknown if it's for the Men's Rumble match or a singles bout. With this in mind, he could return before the year ends and either begin a storyline with another star or be the first person to declare his participation in the Rumble match.

#2 Omos hasn't been present on WWE television lately

One star who has been absent on WWE television but has remained active on house shows is Omos. Fans last saw him compete on TV at SummerSlam, where he failed to win the Slim Jim Battle Royal.

It's possible that the company could be further developing The Nigerian Giant's character and preparing him for a significant feud, which explains his absence. His latest match occurred on November 19, 2023, at Sunday Stunner, where he defeated Akira Tozawa.

#1 Big E could return in a different role

Big E suffered a neck injury during a match on SmackDown last year. The former WWE Champion has since undergone treatment but has not provided a definite answer about his in-ring future.

While his career as an in-ring star could be in doubt, he could always have another role in the company. Big E is known for his charisma and promo skills. With this in mind, he could return as New Day's ringside manager before the year ends.

