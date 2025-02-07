6 WWE stars who can turn heel on SmackDown tonight

Tonight's WWE SmackDown has a lot in store with the fallout of the recently concluded Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. With that being said, a lot happened last weekend that has major implications for tonight.

The 2025 Royal Rumble saw several WWE SmackDown stars in action. Cody Rhodes defeated Kevin Owens to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship, Charlotte Flair won the Women's Rumble match, and DIY defeated The Motor City Machine Guns to retain the Tag Team Championship.

For this list, we will look at six WWE SmackDown stars who can turn heel tonight.

#6. Alexa Bliss is rumored to join Friday Night SmackDown

Many returns occurred at the Royal Rumble, but the biggest one is arguably Alexa Bliss. Although she was eliminated sooner than expected, many fans are looking forward to what's next for her. Interestingly, that might be on SmackDown.

As per reports, Alexa will be joining the Friday show now that she has returned to WWE television. With this in mind, she may kick off her return not just with a new brand, but also a new character.

#5. Cody Rhodes can unexpectedly turn heel

Cody Rhodes' win against Kevin Owens last weekend was no easy feat. The ladder match was as brutal as it can get and despite retaining the gold, The American Nightmare was announced to have sustained an injury. However, he will continue appearing on WWE SmackDown.

With Jey Uso also appearing on the brand tonight, the winner of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner might be on the receiving end of a new side of Cody once they meet up. After what The American Nightmare has gone through to get the championship and more so to keep it, seeing Jey getting over with the fans and gaining momentum can enrage him. He might attack his former partner to ensure he will retain the gold.

#4. Charlotte Flair will return to WWE SmackDown tonight

Charlotte Flair hasn't appeared on WWE SmackDown since she was injured in December 2023 during a match with Asuka. However, her return to RAW wasn't that successful after she received a negative reaction from the crowd.

Since tonight's crowd in Memphis may give her the same treatment, she can embrace the boos instead and revert to her old ways of dominating the roster by whatever means necessary.

#3. Naomi can reveal her real side to Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair's partner, Jade Cargill, was attacked on SmackDown in November ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames, causing the latter to miss the premium live event and months of television. However, The EST of WWE wasn't alone for long as Naomi later joined her, even becoming one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. Tonight, all of that could change.

With how fast The Glow just quickly swooped in and took Cargill's spot, many believe she was responsible for what happened to Jade. Tonight, it's possible she might reveal her true intentions and what she did to the absent star.

#2. and #1. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins showed signs of a new character at Royal Rumble

As mentioned above, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa retained the Tag Team Championship last weekend against Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. However, they didn't do it alone, as the Street Profits returned and helped them in doing so. But, they also attacked DIY after the match as well.

Tonight on the Friday show, the Street Profits can confirm that they have indeed turned heel by continuing to wreak havoc on all the tag teams to achieve the Tag Team Championship.

