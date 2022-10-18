6 WWE stars who passed away in 2022

WWE has been on an upward trajectory in 2022. A new era has dawned upon the company, bringing with it many highs. There is genuine excitement and hype surrounding the product, with everything pointing toward a bright future.

However, 2022 has also seen WWE suffer some devastating losses. The most harrowing of those has been the passing of some past employees. Wrestling fans joined the company in mourning the departures of these talented people.

Here are six WWE stars who departed for their heavenly abode in 2022. We hope everyone who left us this year is in a better place.

#6 On our list of WWE stars who passed away in 2022: Dave Hebner (d. June 17, 2022)

Hebner was one of the best referees of his time.

Dave Hebner was a WWE referee with years of experience under his belt. He began working for WWF in the 1980s, where he refereed many high-profile matches. Some of the contests he officiated included Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat at WrestleMania III and Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant at The Main Event.

Hebner called matches for many years before retiring following a knee replacement surgery. He took up the role of a road agent until July of 2005. He passed away at the age of 73 as a result of the effects of Parkinson's disease.

#5 Tim White (d. June 19, 2022)

White juggled many roles and did them well.

Tim White was primarily known for being a WWE referee. However, he was also a man of many designations within the company. He was active from 1985 to 2004 and is remembered as one of the finest officials the company has ever seen.

White handled the roles of a referee, show producer, and assistant to Andre The Giant effortlessly. His most famous moment was calling the iconic Hell in a Cell match between Mankind and The Undertaker. After the former took the infamous bump, White came close to stopping the match. However, he permitted Mankind to continue at his request,

The former SmackDown producer passed away on June 19, 2022, at 68. He was among the best to have ever worn the black and white shirt. He retired as one of WWE's longest-serving referees, having officiated matches for 24 years.

#4 Mickie Henson (d. February 14, 2022)

Henson was among the finest men to wear the black and white shirt

Mickie Henson was a wrestler and referee who worked for FCW, WCW, and WWE. He called countless matches during his career, the most memorable being the infamous Goldberg vs. Kevin Nash match at Starrcade 1998. The match is known for being the night when Goldberg's 173-match winning streak ended.

Vince McMahon signed Henson after he purchased WCW. He moved to the ECW brand after a while and was, at one point, the brand's only referee.

He retired from officiating due to health issues and left the company in 2009. The former official passed away this year at the age of 59 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

#3 Sara Lee (d. October 5, 2022)

Lee's passing sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world

Sara Lee tragically passed away at the young age of 30. She was the winner of WWE Tough Enough Season Six. She beat some big names like Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Chelsea Green to take home the victory.

Lee wrestled at NXT live events following her Tough Enough win. She had eight matches for the black and gold brand before being released.

On October 5, 2022, her mother announced that she had passed away. Her cause of death was not publicly disclosed. She is survived by her husband, Wesley Blake, and their three children.

#2 Antonio Inoki (d. October 1, 2022)

Antonio Inoki is one of the most influential names in professional wrestling. He was a twelve-time world champion and was the first Asian to hold the WWF Heavyweight Championship (although WWE does not recognize the reign). He is best known for his work in Japanese wrestling.

Inoki's name drew crowds like nothing else. He fought the likes of Muhammad Ali and Ric Flair, with his two matches against the latter setting professional wrestling attendance records. He also founded New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) in 1972. The Japanese legend was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for his achievements.

Following a highly successful career as a promoter and a politician, Inoki passed away on October 1, 2022, at age 79 due to systemic transthyretin amyloidosis. The wrestling industry lost an all-timer of an icon. There will never be another one like him.

#1 Scott Hall (d. March 14, 2022)

Scott Hall was one of the greatest performers to have stepped foot in a wrestling ring. His tenure with WWE as Razor Ramon and with WCW under his real name established him as a legend. The fact that he is this renowned despite never winning a world championship at a major promotion is a testament to his ability.

From wreaking havoc as a nWo member to wrestling that iconic ladder match against Shawn Michaels, Hall was a phenomenon. He wrestled in many promotions and won numerous championships. Despite having a troubled history of substance and alcohol abuse, he never stopped thriving in his art.

The charismatic superstar was hospitalized in 2022 after breaking his hip. Following hip replacement surgery, he was diagnosed with blood clots and had three heart attacks. He was taken off life support on March 14, 2022, with his family by his side. Hall was 63 at the time of his demise.

When it comes to the art of wrestling, there are few figures more inspiring than the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes