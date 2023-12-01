6 WWE Superstars who hold Guinness World Records

Several WWE Superstars are successful both in and outside the ring, whether through other business ventures or tackling a different field. Most became a hit even for the mainstream audience, but some got their hard work and unique records honored by other means.

For this list, we will look at six WWE stars holding Guinness World Records (GWRs) through their wrestling achievements or projects outside the ring.

#6. and #5. WWE RAW stars Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair

Two of the biggest female wrestlers of today are Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. Both women are multi-time champions, have held different titles in the company, made history one way or the other, and remain fan favorites. However, their recent Guinness World Record is unrelated to their wrestling accomplishments.

At the recent Esports Awards 2023, both WWE RAW stars presented an award titled Esports Content Creator of the Year, awarded to S8UL Esports. However, they also walked home with their GWRs after playing Pac-Man on Resorts World's 100,000 sq ft LED screen. They got the record for the Largest Digital Video Game Display.

#4. WWE RAW star Xavier Woods

Expand Tweet

Another WWE star who was awarded a Guinness World Record related to gaming is none other than Xavier Woods. As many fans know, he runs a YouTube gaming channel called UpUpDownDown. The rest of his fellow New Day members are regulars on the channel, along with AJ Styles and Seth Rollins.

In August 2018, the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel was recognized as the most subscribed-to celebrity video game channel on the planet. At the time of the awarding, it garnered 1.6 million subscribers, which has now jumped to 2.41 million.

#3. WWE RAW star Natalya

Expand Tweet

Natalya is a superstar who received not one, not two, not even three, but six Guinness World Records. All six are wrestling-related and showcased her dedication to the sport.

In July 2023, moments before Money in the Bank, Natalya received six certificates for having the most female matches (female), most wins in a career (female), most premium live event appearances (female), most WrestleMania appearances (female), most RAW matches, and most SmackDown matches.

#2. WWE Superstar John Cena

John Cena was considered the face of the company for many years. It's not just because of his success in the sport but also due to the extra effort he put outside the ring.

In September 2022, the Guinness Book of World Records registered The Cenation Leader as the celebrity with the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. At the time of the listing, he had granted around 650 and was the most requested star. It was also noted that no celebrity had granted more than 400 wishes at the time.

#1. Hall of Famer The Undertaker

Not surprisingly, The Undertaker has also been awarded multiple Guinness World Records relating to his wrestling career.

In April 2013, he was awarded the longest WrestleMania undefeated streak at 21-0. The Deadman's undefeated record was broken by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 in 2014. He is also registered as having the most appearances on a videogame cover by a wrestler and most appearances on a videogame cover by a real person at 19 appearances.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes