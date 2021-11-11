6 WWE Superstars who had several names

Over the years, WWE Superstars have had several name changes. The change generally happens when someone undergoes a gimmick change or if the promotion decides to shorten their names.

An example of the latter recently happened with two young superstars on SmackDown. Angel Garza is now just called Angel, and his tag team partner Humberto Carrillo is referred to as just Humberto. Their team also has a new name, Los Lotharios.

In this article, we look at six WWE Superstars who had several names:

#6 WWE Superstar - Nikki A.S.H

Nikki A.S.H. is one of the most successful WWE Superstars on the current roster. She is the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Rhea Ripley and a former RAW Women's Champion.

When moving from NXT to the main-roster in 2018, she was known as Nikki Cross. During this time, her tag-team partnership with Alexa Bliss led them to win the Women's Tag Team Championship twice.

In June this year, Nikki underwent a gimmick change and became Nikki A.S.H (Almost Super Hero) in her new blue and yellow attire and a superhero cape.

#5 WWE Superstar - Madcap Moss

Madcap Moss is currently aligned with Happy Corbin on SmackDown. The two have an interesting on-screen chemistry as tag team partners and co-hosts of Happy Talk.

After being called up from NXT to the main roster, Madcap was known as Riddick Moss. On RAW, he was a mid-card performer feuding for the 24/7 Championship.

He won the title in February 2020. Moss then lost it to R-Truth in March, ending his championship reign at 41 days. After an injury in October last year, he was out of action for a year. He returned in September 2021 on SmackDown and has since become Madcap Moss.

Edited by Angana Roy