Back to basics! - 6 main roster WWE Superstars who could benefit from a stint in NXT

WWE operates on a “sink or swim” mentality. It employs a multitude of NXT talent after analysing their performances and carefully selects those who have something to give to the audience.

However, there are times when the company fails to unleash the true potential of superstars. This facilitates them to shift the talent to their developmental brand. Former RAW Superstar Veer Mahan is a recent example. WWE has big plans for The Lion as he is the alleged opponent for Goldberg at Crown Jewel.

In this list, we will look at six other superstars who could benefit from a brief run in NXT.

#6. & #5. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

A tag team downgraded since its start

Naturally, Jinder Mahal and Shanky are viable options to join Veer Mahaan in NXT. The Indian tag team are on a losing streak since the beginning of this year. Jinder Mahal alone has the worst win percentage in 2022, having won just a single match against Humberto in June.

The former WWE Champion was paired with Shanky to elevate the newcomer. Yet, he hasn't done anything worthwhile and both have downgraded to being jobbers. Their disappearance from Live Events since July highlights WWE's lack of plans regarding the duo and their miserable run.

Fans last saw 'Skyscraping' Shanky debuting the dreaded dancing gimmick in WWE. It's barely entertaining and they cannot continue with the same in the future. Thus, a brief run in NXT will give them time to connect with the crowd and gather momentum before a main roster push.

#4. Xia Li

The first Chinese superstar

Much like Jinder Mahal, Xia Li's recent records are quite unfortunate. She hasn't won a single match since June and is regularly being defeated by faces such as Liv Mogan and Raquel Rodriguez. This is a real letdown for Li as she is far from winning her first WWE championship.

Nicknamed The Protector, Xia Li made a dream breakthrough to the main roster in late December. She fought multiple times on grand stages but never got that final significant push. This ultimately relegated her to the disastrous role of a jobber. Xia has a lot of athletic and wrestling potential still waiting to be developed.

Another run in the black and gold brand will be beneficial for Xia Li. Less competitive than the main roster, she could finally get that 'final push' and win her first title. It will be a stride in gaining recognition from fans and following a brief run as champ, she could return to the main roster as a crowd-favorite.

#3. Drew Gulak

Drew Gulak's problems of being trapped in the mid-card may not be solved anytime soon. After briefly pursuing the 24/7 Championship, Gulak has transitioned to house show attraction. He is regularly pitted against upcoming title contenders and the end result is never in his favor.

Sheamus, "the measuring stick", had the role of a jobber heel. However, he has gained massive support since then. Drew is yet to make a significant impact on the main roster and getting destroyed in under five minutes is hardly going to benefit him. WWE needs to utilize its former Cruiserweight Champion better.

Racking up some wins in NXT could provide Drew Gulak with the momentum he is lacking. His experience would also help upcoming superstars. WWE's third brand is usually known for its high-flying action and the eight-time champion may find himself a perfect fit.

#2. Former NXT star Happy Corbin

Corbin is a legit heel

As the Most Hated of the Year 2018 award winner, Happy Corbin's WWE run is nothing short of a rollercoaster. He went from being a future champion to a mid-card jobber while being on the receiving end of much criticism. His altercation with Vince McMahon was hugely responsible for his fall from grace.

Corbin has served his sentence for multiple years. Yet, at a time when Triple H is giving new chances to superstars, the veteran has been left out. He is regularly on the losing side against Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura. His struggles may continue if he fails to put over the terrible gimmicks he is assigned.

Baron Corbin could be shifted to NXT to refuel his wrestling career. WWE may also allow him to transition to his Lone Wolf persona. He previously had a successful run in the developmental brand and recreating the same will allow him to showcase his true potential.

#1. WWE's Glorious One, Robert Roode

Unlike his Dirty Dawgs companion, Robert Roode did not have the privilege to reinvent himself in NXT. The former Tag Team Champion has faded into obscurity after his title defeat. His screen time has reduced significantly as compared to the past, making rare appearances in backstage segments with Dolph Ziggler.

It's heartbreaking to see the 46-year old veteran sticking with WWE yet having no creative direction for his future. He should be given a chance to renew his run before he hangs up his boots. Triple H must provide him with a path similar to that of AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio and Edge, who are delivering outstanding performances each week.

However, the Head of Creative has bolstered the main roster with young talent. A push in the red brand may prove to be difficult. The seeming solution is to shift the veteran to NXT. Robert Roode could then recreate his "glorious" NXT Champion run before he quits wrestling.

