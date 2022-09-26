Megastar becomes eight-time champion, major health update on Drew McIntyre - WWE Live Event Roundup

This weekend, WWE had three amazing Live Events. The Saturday Night's Main Event emanated from the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver and from the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. WWE Sunday Stunner took place at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against AJ Styles in the Pacific Coliseum. Other top superstars such as Liv Morgan and Braun Strowman were also part of the end-of-the-week action.

In this roundup, we will look at five noteworthy moments from this week's Live Events.

#5. 'White Rabbit' in each WWE Live Event

WWE continues to tease the audience present at Live Events by playing the White Rabbit. The song by Jefferson Airplane has lines on the story of Alice in Wonderland - a major hint about the return of Bray Wyatt's Playhouse.

Numerous other theories have arisen that point to gimmick changes and potential returns. The QR code mystery of WWE has generated a lot of interest, even facilitating them to launch merchandise featuring the White Rabbit.

#4. Braun Strowman bashes The Uces as a surprise opponent

The crowd at the Stockton Arena were treated to a first-time-ever match in WWE. Hailing from legendary superstar Rikishi's bloodline, Jimmy and Jey Uso tagged with their brother Solo Sikoa for the first time inside the squared circle.

The Uces put on a great fight with their teamwork and high-flying action. However, it was no match for the rampaging Braun Strowman. The Monster of Monsters teamed up with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to inflict a shocking defeat to the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. The Sunday Stunner at Fresno had a similar result.

Drew McIntyre was originally scheduled to team up with The New Day. However, he was reportedly given a rest day by WWE. Braun Strowman making his return to Live Events was a shocker for the audience.

#3. Nikki A.S.H wins the 24/7 Title

24/7 Champion Dana Brooke had her title reign briefly curtailed in Vancouver. Nikki A.S.H. stole a win with a roll-up before the referee turned on the champion. Ultimately, Dana got her title back, recreating the moment from the previous Live Events.

It was the eighth time Nikki A.S.H. has won the 24/7 championship. As her struggles in the mid-card continue, multiple title wins have garnered much of her momentum. The former RAW Women's Champion might be given a significant push in the future.

#2. Karrion Kross makes an interesting revelation

Although Karrion Kross is yet to fight on the main roster, WWE is giving glimpses of his in-ring abilities in Live Events. He is regularly pitted against Drew Gulak.

The TollMan's match at Stockton wasn't that interesting. He dominated Drew from start to finish - seemingly a hint on his bout at Extreme Rules. Kross revealed more about the upcoming Strap Match after his victory.

"It's almost time McIntyre. You think this was an accident? Pre-meditated my friend. You are not as bright as you think. Stay tuned. Tick Tock!"

Karrion Kross may have some big plans ready for his showdown with Drew McIntyre.

#1. Another potential teaser on LA Knight

Max Dupri is concerned about the sub-par performance of Maximum Male Models against the Hit Row. They are on a losing streak, which is seemingly becoming worse due to their bad luck. Mace and Mansoor were again defeated by Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis at the Sunday Stunner in Fresno.

Dupri was livid when the referee suspended him from ringside. Apparently, it was not his intention to interfere in the match as he just wanted to retrieve his shoe. This isn't the first time Max Dupri has snapped. He has flared multiple times on SmackDown due to their losses.

These could be indicators of him reverting to being an in-ring performer. Fans believe he will use his iconic NXT name, LA Knight, once he returns inside the squared circle. The storyline of Max Dupri being frustrated by his losses could lead to that direction.

