“I am not going to let him shine…” - 4 possible directions for Rey Mysterio following WWE retirement

Three-time world champion Rey Mysterio is a prominent figure in WWE. He debuted in 2002 and has not looked back since, recording wins over superstars like Randy Orton and Shawn Michaels.

With his iconic mask and finishing maneuver, the veteran has booted his way to glory. His athletic skills are still unmatched. Rey executes high-risk moves from turnbuckles, somersaults, and even hurricanranas, the same way he used to do decades ago.

The Biggest Little Man revealed that he plans on hanging his boots at the age of 50. This list will look at four possible directions for Rey Mysterio following his WWE retirement.

#4. Sporadic appearances in WWE after retirement

It seems Mysterio won't be done with WWE after his retirement. In a recent interview, he mentioned that he considers WWE “home”, and dismissed the idea of joining any other promotion.

"With wrestling, you know, I've always heard from others that they just go until they can't go no more. There's really no start and end date. You just run through it until you decide to step away and do something else… I do tell myself, 'Okay, I want to go three more years. I don't want to go past 50.' But then I remind myself, 'What if you feel good? Can you still go another year?'" (19:06 - 19:53)

Fans can expect The Giant Killer to have multiple one-offs inside the ring. The future Hall of Famer has a number of dream matches he could make a reality, against legends like John Cena, Ricochet and even Braun Strowman.

#3. Rey Mysterio could return to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide

From AAA to WWE Superstar

An icon of Lucha Libre, Mysterio had brief runs in the Mexican promotion in his 30-year long career. He has been the foundation for the “golden years” of the company along with Psicosis and La Parka between 1993 and '95.

‘The King of Lucha’ believed AAA to be the inspiration for the cruiserweights in WWE. It promoted the capabilities of high-flying superstars and delivered talent like Sin Cara and Alberto Del Rio to WWE. Rey Mysterio should honor the division by having a farewell match at AAA. He even adores the unique wrestling style and fast-paced action that it has to offer.

His last bout in the promotion wasn’t a memorable one. Rey Mysterio unsuccessfully competed for the Mega Championship in 2018. Given a chance, he could make a statement by defeating a top AAA star before retirement. A potential match against Fenix (currently in AEW) will be a blockbuster.

#2. Train and manage Aalyah Mysterio

Aalyah's most recent appearance was on Rey Mysterio’s 20th-anniversary edition of RAW, in which she confronted Rhea Ripley.

Mysterio's daughter is yet to get a full-time contract in WWE. Although Vince McMahon loved her work, he put an abrupt ending to her angle with Buddy.

Rey is in favor of training Aalyah should she decide to return to the business. He could give his whole attention to prepping her after his retirement.

"What would you say if your daughter all of a sudden just said, 'Dad, I wanna break into the business.' I’d say I’d be the first to train her. I can’t say no… She’s going to college to be in the medical field, so I’m looking forward to that. Again, if she decided to switch her mindset, I would be right there to support her."

The Master of the 619 could also be a manager for Aalyah after her potential arrival on the main roster. Along with Dominik, she could continue the Mysterio legacy.

#1. Fight with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgement Day

A father-son rivalry in the making

Rey Mysterio has been working on “passing the mask” to his son, who he initially believed wasn't ready. Yet, Dom’s shocking heel turn at Clash at the Castle could hint at a massive push that could eventually earn his father’s approval.

The current situation is suitable for the Mysterios to have a feud among themselves. Rey Mysterio won’t back down easily and will make sure Dominik has to earn a victory against him.

"He (Dominik) has to do everything he can to try and pin me down. He has to do whatever he can to win. Not only with me but with everyone. At the end of the day, he has to take care of and look after himself. If we happen to cross paths and I have to throw him out, I will throw him out. I am not going to let him shine because that will mean giving him the victory. He has to earn it, he has to work for it." (H/T IndulgeExpress)

In a possible scenario, Dominik Mysterio could retire his own father with help from The Judgment Day. It could be a major boost for the heelish trio, who are currently being backed by WWE significantly.

If their power crosses a certain limit, Edge and Rey Mysterio could come out of retirement to put a stop to their tyranny. A returning John Cena and Beth Phoenix could add to the strength of the legendary team standing against The Judgment Day.

