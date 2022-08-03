5 WWE Superstars who can align themselves with Edge against The Judgement Day

Edge has been at odds with The Judgment Day in WWE ever since he got kicked out of the faction he created. His vengeance story has apparently begun after his surprise return at SummerSlam.

The 11-time world champion has sworn to unleash his wrath on The Judgment Day. However, it is unlikely that he can defeat the trio himself. The WWE Hall of Famer needs to even the odds and give himself a better chance of a win.

One way to do so is by allying himself with other top babyfaces. On this list, we will look at five WWE Superstars who can team up with Edge to put a stop to The Judgment Day.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix

'The Glamazon' Beth Phoenix

Rhea Ripley has made a massive contribution to the glory of The Judgment Day. Her strategic abilities are commendable. The Eradicator distracts the opponents for the stable to capitalize and even helps their members steer away from danger. Recently on RAW, she even saved Finn Balor from a Spear by Edge.

The Ultimate Opportunist needs to nullify her involvement. WWE could balance the scales by involving Edge’s real-life wife, Beth Phoenix, in the feud. She would be the perfect counter to Rhea Ripley, who anyway regards The Glamazon as her dream opponent.

Beth Phoenix teamed up with Edge earlier this year to face off against The Miz and Maryse at the Royal Rumble. The three-time Women’s Champion could do it again, aiding The Rated-R Superstar in his vendetta while also fulfilling Ripley’s wishes.

#4. Rey Mysterio (along with Dominik)

It seems like The Judgment Day still has unfinished business with The Mysterios. The trio ambushed Rey and Dominik on the most recent episode of RAW but Edge managed to fend off the attackers. WWE might have hinted at a potential team-up between Edge and The Mysterios.

The Rated-R Superstar has a fond tag team history with Rey that dates back to 2010. Looking back on those glory days, both former World Champions could potentially dominate The Judgment Day. The 619-Spear combo finisher is one of the deadliest in WWE, and Finn Balor and Damian Priest might get a taste of the same.

Dominik could aid the veterans in their mission. He has a score to settle with Rhea Ripley after the latter almost choked him out on RAW.

#3. Kevin Owens

Can Owens be true to his words?

Kevin Owens might not be a trustworthy tag team partner due to his history rife with betrayals. However, The Prizefighter did mention that he has “changed” during his show on RAW. One way to prove it is by taking down The Judgment Day, which has plagued the red brand with its ambushes.

KO would naturally join Edge if he decides to fight the villainous stable. His character could also see a ‘brighter’ change with the babyface WWE Hall of Famer. The good-guy transition will seemingly be better for Owens as his role as a heel is currently of no use, having won the feud against Ezekiel.

The Edge-Owens duo has the potential to deliver multiple exciting matches as a formidable team and is capable of crushing The Judgment Day.

#2. AJ Styles

WrestleMania 38 witnessed multiple epic matches featuring the likes of Cody Rhodes, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Ronda Rousey, and Roman Reigns. Another cracker of a bout was between Edge and AJ Styles. The charisma and agility of both superstars were equally matched until The Rated-R Superstar emerged victorious.

Styles lost at The Grandest Stage of them All due to interference from Damian Priest. Now that his former rival is bent on destroying what he created, AJ could help him in his efforts. WWE could direct The Phenomenal One into taking his revenge for the numerous losses he suffered against The Judgment Day.

Edge with AJ Styles is an exciting possibility. The strategic mindset of The Ultimate Opportunist will compliment the fast-paced action The Phenomenal One brings into every match.

#1. Edge and Brock Lesnar against The Judgment Day

Brock Lesnar has a good tag team history

Brock Lesnar’s feud with Roman Reigns has seemingly ended after the latter was victorious in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief has probably seen the last of Lesnar. Now, it is a matter of question as to how WWE will utilize The Beast Incarnate going forward.

Teaming is not Lesnar’s cup of tea ever since his return to WWE in 2012. He is bent on individual glory. However, he has proven to be able to pull it off if he is paired with another superstar of his caliber, such as Kurt Angle in the past. The Beast Incarnate is a viable option as a partner, now that his longtime rivalry with Roman Reigns has ended.

Edge could benefit from Lesnar being an ally. The latter has a good record in multi-man bouts, having won both handicap and tag team matches. Both superstars can align to defeat The Judgment Day and bring an end to the stable once and for all. WWE could also perform an exciting heel turn by any of the two, developing their future showdown at a Premium Live Event.

