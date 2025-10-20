6 WWE Superstars who may retire next after John Cena and AJ Styles

WWE superstar John Cena has only two months left in his retirement. The Champ will wrestle in his final match on December 13, at Saturday Night's Main Event (SNME) at the Capital One Arena in Washington. After John Cena, the fans would witness the retirement of AJ Styles next year, as The Phenomenal has also announced retiring from active wrestling in 2026. After Cena and Styles, there are a few other superstars who might draw a curtain on their wrestling careers. While these superstars haven't made the announcement, they might do so soon.In this listicle, we will list 6 superstars who may also announce their retirement soon.#6 WWE Hall of Famer, Rey MysterioThe Master of the 619 has achieved nearly everything in WWE. He is a two-time WWE Champion and a two-time World Heavyweight Champion. Rey Mysterio is already 50 years old and past his prime. He has been out of action due to injury since April this year, because of which he also missed competing at WrestleMania 41.The Hall of Famer can announce his retirement from active competition by next year, most probably. There isn't much room for the WWE creative team to book him further on the roster, and based on his seniority, it would be in the best interest of Mysterio to call it quits soon.#5 R-TruthR-Truth's second run with WWE also may not last more than a year. He is already 53 years old and can soon call the shots on his in-ring career. Moreover, just like Mysterio, there isn't much room for him in the locker room.After his brief storyline with John Cena a few months back, R-Truth has remained out of the limelight. After Cena, Truth was involved in a storyline with Aleister Black, and then pulled out of it. The fans have continued to back him, but Truth may have to decide on his in-ring career sooner or later.#4 Shinsuke NakamuraShinsuke Nakamura has already hinted that the sun is setting on his wrestling career. The 45-year-old superstar made a surprising post on social media a few days ago, where he said that seeing the retirements of John Cena and AJ Styles also reminds him that his days are not far off. Nakamura made his WWE debut in 2017, and since then has actively performed for the company. However, despite being incredibly talented, the Japanese superstar hasn't been able to find a way in the company. He won the Royal Rumble in 2018 and was inches closer to winning the WWE Championship from AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34.However, a shocking loss for Nakamura turned things upside down for him. His downfall in the promotion almost started from there, and since then, he hasn't been able to find a footing in the promotion. And soon, he can also bring the curtains down on his wrestling career.#3 Randy OrtonThe Viper might also follow suit after John Cena and AJ Styles. He is already 45 years old and is a 14-time WWE Champion. Just like Rey Mysterio and John Cena, Randy Orton has also nearly achieved everything inside the squared circle. While speaking about his retirement with Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes last year, Orton said that he wants his retirement to be like John Cena's, and doesn't want to return after retiring, and then wrestling again. However, he has also said in the past that he may wrestle until he's 50, but who knows, the Apex Predator might end up announcing his retirement before reaching the halfway mark.#2 SheamusThe Celtic Warrior could also soon announce his farewell from WWE. Sheamus also hasn't appeared much in programming after returning to the company last year. He was recently involved in a feud with Rusev, and after losing the bout to The Bulgarian Brute at Clash in Paris PLE, he has remained in the sidelines.The Irish superstar is 47 years old, and looking at his booking in the company at the moment, it appears that there isn't much for him to do. The company seemingly hasn't decided on its next opponent. Many fans expected Sheamus to compete against John Cena as the two have a storied in-ring rivalry. However, that match appears impossible now. Next year's WrestleMania 41 may be Sheamus's last big event, and after that, he can announce his departure from the wrestling ring.#1 Brock LesnarThe Beast has been hustling inside the wrestling ring for the past 25 years. He made his WWE debut in 2002, and since then has continued to make strides as a wrestler.However, he is 48 years old and may soon have to decide on his in-ring career. Although he hasn't been dealing with injuries of late, Lesnar knows that he'll have to decide on his wrestling career sooner or later. He is also a 10-time Champion, and there is nothing left for him to accomplish in WWE. Therefore, the Beast might also make a big decision on his career by next year.