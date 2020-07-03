6 WWE Superstars who quit wrestling too early

WWE Superstars don't always have a lengthy career, with only a few exceptions.

These WWE Superstars quit wrestling a bit too early in their career.

Rohit Nath

CM Punk and The Rock

Sticking around in the professional wrestling business and WWE isn't easy. What we as fans tend to see is only the "glamorous" side on television and the stardom and, bright lights. But professional wrestling is one of the most grueling and difficult industries to thrive in, which is why it takes a special kind of talent to make it big.

There are many reasons why a WWE Superstar quit the business early. We're not talking about forceful retirements like Paige or Edge or even 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin where continuing to wrestle would pose a legitimate risk to their life.

These are WWE Superstars who walked away from the wrestling business for various reasons, whether it was another career opportunity, burnout, and more. However, these are the Superstars who exited the industry far too early and could have made it much bigger than they did - or at least have had a few more years to add to their legacy. Let's jump right into the list.

#6 Ted Dibiase Jr. - left WWE to spend time with his family

Ted Dibiase Jr could have been huge

Whether we like to admit it or not, legacy plays a large part in many Superstars' ascent in WWE. That's why we've seen several second-generation stars over the years and the last decade, a few third-generation Superstars as well.

Ted Dibiase Jr. was always meant to succeed, which is why he was paired up with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton in their Legacy stable. It was believed that WWE intended to give Dibiase a bigger push and they tried a few different attempts at doing so.

Ultimately, his run didn't pan out and he was a victim like many other Superstars over the years to the grueling WWE schedule. He quit WWE in September 2013 at just 31 years old and only ended up wrestling a couple of matches in 2016 and 2017.

He stated that the reason for him leaving WWE was to spend more time with his family.

Given how WWE superstars are on the road every week in a year, it's not surprising that he wanted to choose spending time with them over sacrificing his life for wealth and fame.

It's hard to blame anyone in such a case and the reality is that the only place the finger should be pointed to is WWE and their hectic schedule with TV and live events weekly. We can only be left wondering what could have been.

