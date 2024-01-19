6 WWE Superstars who turned heel in 2023

A WWE Superstar going from babyface to heel or vice versa is essential to freshen up the personas that they are portraying within the Stamford-based promotion. In 2023, the Stamford-based promotion witnessed such character switches from numerous superstars, and some of them have left their fans in utter shock.

Whether it be the WWE Superstar’s first time to turn heel or it is the nth time turning villain, it has certainly piqued the interest of fans. In line with this, it is also a sure shot that superstars embracing the dark side would spark new rivalries and pave the way for new storylines.

Let us look at a number of WWE Superstars who turned heels in 2023.

#6. Santos Escobar

The former Latino World Order member and WWE Superstar Santos Escobar went back to being a heel during an episode of SmackDown back in November 2023. Prior to this, the returning Carlito accused Escobar of leaving a brass knuckle inside the ring during Rey Mysterio’s match against Logan Paul at last year’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. This resulted in The Master of the 619 losing his United States Championship to the Maverick.

Rey was checking on Carlito after his match against Bobby Lashley when Escobar finally snapped and attacked the WWE Hall of Famer. Not only did Santos turn heel, but he also left the Latino World Order.

#5. Bron Breakker

It was also back in April of 2023 when fans witnessed NXT Superstar Bron Breakker turn heel.

It all went down during an episode of the white and gold brand where he attacked Carmelo Hayes, who won the NXT Championship from him at the time. This was the first time that the second-generation superstar turned heel in his WWE career. The spot even became a double turn as the attack also turned Hayes into a babyface.

#4. Street Profits

2023 saw WWE Superstars Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, collectively known as the Street Profits, turn heel for the first time in their main roster run in the Stamford-based promotion.

Prior to this, the tag team partners were seen having talks with Bobby Lashley, and this went on for weeks. Their heel turn was confirmed during an episode of SmackDown back in August 2023 when they barged in and attacked Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. during a tag team match.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura

Just days after the Street Profits turned heels, Shinsuke Nakamura also turned to the dark side and unleashed his brand of terror.

It went down during an episode of RAW back in August 2023 when Nakamura battled alongside the current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to fight The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, and Dominik Mysterio.

The King of Strong Style’s intentions were made known when he attacked Rollins after the match. The two superstars fought for the World Heavyweight Championship at Payback 2023 Premium Live Event, which The Messiah successfully defended.

#2. Trish Stratus

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2023 as a babyface, though she would later on turn to the dark side. Trish's character switch happened during an episode of RAW in April last year.

Trish teamed up with Becky Lynch, who was slated to defend her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at the time against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. The Man’s tag partner, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, was attacked backstage, resulting in Stratus having to fill in for her.

The two were unsuccessful in defending the titles. Stratus would later on attack Lynch, thus turning heel for the first time in 18 years.

The following week, Stratus revealed that she was the one who attacked Lita and, at the same time, explained why she attacked Lynch to the WWE Universe.

#1. Brock Lesnar was a monster of a heel in 2023

Brock Lesnar has been a feared heel for most of his career in the Stamford-based promotion, though there were instances when he played as one of the good guys. Whether he was billed as a babyface or a bad guy, his charisma across Titanland never waned.

A notable turn of the WWE Superstar happened during the April 3, 2023 episode of RAW when he showed up and teamed up with Cody Rhodes to fight The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns.

Before the match could even start, The Beast Incarnate launched a vicious attack on The American Nightmare. This officially sparked an explosive feud between the two WWE Superstars.

Did you enjoy WWE Superstars turning heel in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here