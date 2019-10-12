6 WWE Superstars who desperately need a new gimmick

A new gimmick is the best option left for some of the Superstars

Friday Night SmackDown kickstarted Draft 2019 which will conclude next week, on RAW. Despite several surprising moves, the biggest highlight of the show was Bayley’s new gimmick. Yes, she was already a heel but she was often made to look weak against all the other three Horsewomen. But not tonight…

From her appearance to her attitude, Bayley brought out the much-awaited shift in her in-ring persona. She walked out to her infamous theme song surrounded by colorful Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm-Flailing Tubemen. But things were about to change.

Bayley destroyed all the ‘happy’ props and revealed her new look. She went on to lock horns with Charlotte Flair and walked out with her SmackDown Women’s Championship. This was the only thing missing from her main roster run which had somehow failed to complement her skills so far.

Similar to Bayley, there are several other WWE Superstars who could use a new or even a modified version of their gimmick to win the attention they deserve. With the Draft, WWE have the perfect opportunity to repackage few Superstars and make them relevant again.

In this list, we take a look at six such WWE Superstars who desperately need to make a few changes in their gimmick to gain attention soon.

#6 Chad Gable

'Shorty Gable'. Really?

In the weeks leading up to King of the Ring tournament 2019, Chad Gable proved his mettle in front of the entire WWE Universe. Even though he lost the tournament final, it was amazing to see him destroy the throne and the crown during Baron Corbin’s coronation.

On the following week, the duo once again locked horns in a brilliant match. And then, the feud continued, as each Superstar won on alternate weeks. But what did Gable earn from this feud? “Shorty Gable”.

Shorty Gable is somehow the best gimmick that WWE creative decided to go with following Gable’s impressive run. We understand that WWE want to showcase Corbin as a bully and Gable as someone whose skills are unaffected by his short height. But where is this feud headed? There is absolutely no build-up and it only seems a timid attempt at booking a potentially good rivalry.

Maybe promoting him as 'Shorty Gable' is not the best reward for his work in the last couple of months. He has momentum and WWE must capitalize on it without making him look weak.

