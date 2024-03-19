6 WWE Women's Tag Team Champions who have borne the curse of the titles

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is a title many fans have been clamoring to see in the company to put more female stars in the spotlight and highlight the teams in the division. While it's usually an honor to win gold, the mentioned titles could have a different effect on its winners.

The current Women's Tag Team titles were introduced in 2019 and crowned Bayley and Sasha Banks (AKA Mercedes Mone) the inaugural champions. The Hug N Boss Connection had a fantastic run with the gold, but the succeeding holders didn't always have the best time as one, especially recently.

This list will show what happened to six WWE Women's Tag Team titleholders after and during their title runs.

#6. Current champion Asuka is reportedly injured

The Kabuki Warriors are the current Women's Tag Team champions after defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on the January 26, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. While the duo has already defended the belt several times and their current reign is their second one as a team, they may have encountered some roadblocks this time around.

Last week on SmackDown, fans noticed Asuka limping while attacking Bayley after the latter's match against Dakota Kai. It was later reported that The Empress of Tomorrow was hurt and has been pulled from weekend live events as a caution and to undergo more tests.

#5. and #4. Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out from WWE as champions

One of the biggest wrestling news and controversy in 2022 was when Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out from WWE while still being the Women's Tag Team Champions.

The duo was slated to compete as a singles star on the May 16, 2022, episode of RAW in a Six-Pack Challenge to determine the number one contender of the RAW Women's Championship. After walking out, the match had to be changed and the titles were vacated.

Sasha now wrestles as Mercedes Mone, initially joining NJPW/Stardom last year but has now signed with AEW. For Naomi, she briefly wrestled in TNA as Trinity before returning earlier this year in the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. Sonya Deville was injured in what was supposed to be an anticipated run with Chelsea Green

On July 17, 2023, the unlikely duo of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville became the new Women's Tag Team Champions after defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Unfortunately for the new champions, their reign lasted only 150 days as one became injured.

In August of that same year, Sonya Deville confirmed that she had torn her ACL and had to be out of action. As a result, Piper Niven began teaming with Chelsea Green, but the new duo still lost the title in December of that same year.

#2. and #1. Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez unfortunately suffered injuries as well

After Sahsa and Naomi vacated the WWE Women's Tag Team titles, a tournament was held to determine the new champions. In the final round, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to be the new champions. Unfortunately, their title reign didn't last long.

On September 12, 2022, just 14 days after they won the tournament, the title went to Damage CTRL. During the match, Aliyah suffered an injury, causing her to be out of action. This was the star's final appearance in the company as she was released a year later.

Raquel's current health status is also not looking the best. It was recently reported that Rodriguez was removed from the active WWE roster due to her Mast Cell Activation Syndrome.

