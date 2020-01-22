7 active wrestlers with best win-loss ratio at Royal Rumble

Ray Tang
Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Brock Lesnar is one of the few active wrestlers in the WWE who's had

The main reason why The Royal Rumble pay-per-view has been the fourth longest-running pay-per-view in WWE history is due to a combination how exciting and unpredictable the titular match is. From unexpected returns like John Cena in 2008 and Edge in 2010 to celebrities entering the match like Drew Carey in 2001, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view has it all.

Due to the fact that most wrestlers on the pay-per-view compete in the Royal Rumble match itself, it should be no surprise there is a significantly large amount of wrestlers that have a very poor win-loss ratio overall. The Big Show has won every title there is in the WWE during his tenure but despite having a total of 17 matches at the pay-per-view, he’s never had his hand raised at the end of the match. Dolph Ziggler, a former World Champion as well, has also never won from the 13 matches he’s had so far.

However, despite the unpredictable nature of the pay-per-view, there are still a small portion of active wrestlers who have at least a 50% win ratio at the pay-per-view after appearing in it multiple times.

#7 Kalisto 2-2 (50%)

Kalisto won the United States Championship in his first appearance at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Whilst Kalisto has had a mixed bag of success at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, he still remains one of the few active wrestlers in the WWE to have at least a 50% win ratio at the pay-per-view from multiple appearances.

In his first appearance was in 2016, which also happened to be one of Kalisto’s biggest moments in the WWE, he won the United Sates Championship for the second time in his career against Alberto Del Rio. However, Kalisto would not have the same fortune the following year as he entered his first and only Royal Rumble match to date, where he didn’t win and was also unable to eliminate anyone in the process.

He would redeem himself by getting his second victory in 2018 with the rest of the Lucha House Party, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, against Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher and TJP, in a six man tag match, in which Kalisto would hit TJP with a Salida Del Sol for the victory.

However, at Royal Rumble 2019, Kalisto was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the Cruiserweight Championship for the second time in his career in a fatal four-way match.

As Kalisto hasn’t been seen on a weekly show this year, it’s unclear to see if he will feature in the Royal Rumble pay-per-view for a fifth consecutive year.

