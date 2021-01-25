Simply the most exciting concept in wrestling history, the Royal Rumble is always fun to watch. The idea of a new Superstar entering the ring every 90 seconds makes for some incredible possibilities. The possibility for swerves is also high during a Royal Rumble Match.

Every single Royal Rumble match is exciting by design, thanks to the intrigue surrounding it. However, barely half of them are truly great.

In that case, what makes a Royal Rumble standout?

A series of well-told stories throughout the match, a strong pool of talent, some memorable moments, a couple of surprises worthy of the occasion, and the most important thing - a popular winner. Some of these factors overshadow the others in certain editions but for a Royal Rumble to be beyond great, consistency is key.

Only a few Royal Rumble Matches can be considered legendary, with all of these factors largely being prominent. Seven of them fit the term to perfection, truly standing out as the greatest editions of the greatest match stipulation in WWE. To round it off to a top ten, here are three honorable mentions.

#10 WWE Royal Rumble 2019 (Women's) won by Becky Lynch

#9 WWE Royal Rumble 2002 won by Triple H

#8 WWE Royal Rumble 2004 won by Chris Benoit

Anyway, onto the seven best Royal Rumble Matches in WWE history

#7 WWE Royal Rumble 2007

It came down to The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at Royal Rumble 2007.

The 2007 Royal Rumble Match is only considered legendary because of one thing - the final two Superstars. The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels engaged in an electric and nail-biting tussle in both Superstars' home state of Texas. It served as the perfect preview of their classic at WrestleMania 25, with both battles being won by The Deadman.

While the closing stretch of this Royal Rumble was excellent, the rest of the match was fine. Some of the standout performers include Edge and Randy Orton, both of whom accompanied Undertaker and HBK in the final four of this match. Also, The Great Khali enjoyed a pretty dominant showing at the Royal Rumble.

The Indian WWE Superstar ran wild and eliminated seven men, before being tossed out by The Undertaker. Meanwhile, the 2007 Rumble was the first one to feature ECW as a brand. Sabu's elimination was particularly memorable, as he got chokeslammed through a table at ringside.

However, the 2007 Royal Rumble Match will forever be remembered for its intense final few minutes between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. It was essentially a match at the end of a solid 30-man match and remains the greatest ending in Royal Rumble history.