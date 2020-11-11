7 Early predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2021

It may be two and a half months away, but it is always hard not to get excited for the Royal Rumble. There has been a little indication of WWE's direction towards the second biggest pay-per-view of the year. Royal Rumble 2021 could play host to some fascinating match-ups. Meanwhile, the two Royal Rumble matches are among the most exciting things in WWE every year.

There could be live fans in attendance at Royal Rumble 2021

Not counting NXT's Capitol Wrestling Center, no WWE event has had live fans in attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic started affecting the United States in March. The WWE ThunderDome has done a good job of countering that, creating an atmosphere worthy of a big-time show.

However, that would not be enough for Royal Rumble. The fans give life to the titular match by counting down the timer for each entrant and reacting to them as they join the match. WWE is well aware of that fact and according to WrestleVotes, the company is working on something different for Royal Rumble.

Big day for voting, go vote. But this is WrestleVOTES so...



Regardless of the next location for the ThunderDome, it is expected to last into February. However, WWE is working on something different for the Royal Rumble event. They want fans, even if it’s just for that one show. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 3, 2020

Despite the ThunderDome likely to last until February, WWE could go elsewhere for the Rumble. It could be special, with fans physically being a part of a WWE event for the first time since the RAW after Elimination Chamber.

With that in mind, here's a look at what could happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2021, over two months out.

#7 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt def. Randy Orton (Non-title match)

Randy Orton may be the WWE Champion right now but the way he has been targeted on RAW since winning the title, he doesn't look likely to hold it for very long. The main reason why Orton's 14th world title reign shouldn't last long is that 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is coming after him.

The story that could be told between the two of them has a lot of potential, but the WWE title might hold it back. The Fiend chasing the world title is a can of worms that WWE would be smart not to open up again. Orton should finally get his comeuppance for burning Wyatt's house down.

Royal Rumble is the perfect place to pay off this angle, as it would prevent The Fiend from entering the Royal Rumble match. Meanwhile, Randy Orton's rumored WrestleMania match with Edge doesn't need the WWE title but if that's the direction that WWE wants to take, The Viper could regain it at Elimination Chamber.

A small game of hot potato with the belt would be worth it, simply to keep it away from Bray Wyatt. What happens with the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2021? More on that in a bit.