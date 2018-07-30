7 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (30 July 2018)

Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey are set to appear

The latest episode of WWE Raw will take place in Miami, Florida on Monday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show surrounds the upcoming Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, with “The Beast” scheduled to make a rare television appearance to kick-start the build to their latest encounter at SummerSlam.

Ronda Rousey is also set to appear on the episode, having completed her additional seven-day Raw suspension last week, while Sasha Banks and Bayley are likely to feature after overcoming their differences over the last month.

As for the in-ring action this week, it has already been announced that Seth Rollins will prepare for his Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam by facing Dolph Ziggler’s sidekick, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin will take on Finn Balor in a rematch from Extreme Rules.

Elsewhere on the show, we can expect to see more from Mojo Rawley after his latest victory over Tyler Breeze, while The Deleters of Worlds look set to feature following their attack on The B-Team last week.

In this article, let’s take a look at seven last-minute predictions ahead of the episode.

#7 What will Ronda Rousey do on her return from suspension?

Ronda Rousey is set to make her return to Raw

Ronda Rousey breached her 30-day suspension from Raw by appearing on the show two weeks ago to attack Alexa Bliss.

As a result, she was granted a Raw Women’s Championship match against “Little Miss Bliss” at SummerSlam by General Manager Kurt Angle, only to be suspended for a further week by Constable Baron Corbin.

It’s pretty clear from WWE’s constant promotion of Brock Lesnar over the last couple of weeks that the Universal Championship storyline will take priority on Monday, so it’ll be interesting to see how much time is given to Ronda’s return this week.

“The Baddest Woman On The Planet” featured in one of her best WWE segments yet when she powerbombed Bliss through a table in June. This time, however, let’s predict that Bliss will gain some credibility before the PPV by getting the upper hand on Ronda, courtesy of some help from Mickie James, with a sneak attack.

Prediction: Alexa Bliss takes the advantage ahead of SummerSlam

