7 Legendary WWE superstars with amusing secrets

Inside the ring, it seems as though there is no one more invincible than the legendary WWE superstars who have made their names synonymous with pro wrestling.

Superstars brave everything from injuries, botched moves, and mixed crowd reactions to ensure that they endure everything to put on a great show and entertain the fans.

This has led the WWE Universe to have the utmost respect for many WWE superstars and legends who have given their lives to entertaining them.

Fans also spent countless hours trying to find out about the past and the present of their favorite superstars. This has been one of the most favorite activities of both kids and adults, and even today we look for many crazy facts which would make us feel closer to our on-screen heroes.

While many secrets are revealed with research, there are many embarrassing secrets which many superstars have tried their best to hide for a long time, but these were eventually revealed at some point.

Here, we’ll take a look at the seven superstars with the most embarrassing secrets that will definitely leave you shocked!

#7 Sheamus’ job before wrestling

Sheamus worked a few odd jobs before getting into wrestling

Like many fans, Sheamus too wasn’t ashamed of taking up an odd job or two to help make ends meet. Similar to many other superstars, the former World Heavyweight Champion too had a surprising job before he joined the business. But unlike those who used to work at checkout lines, wait tables or work as models, Sheamus had a completely different job.

Advertisement

Sheamus used to earn his extra pennies by warding off any threat to U2’s lead singer and activist Bono. Known as probably the most iconic band of all time, Bono used to get a lot of unwanted attention from fans and media personnel.

The 6 ft 4 in Celtic Warrior was entrusted with the job of keeping him out of trouble and chaperoned him through crowds. Both men are from Dublin, Ireland, which makes perfect sense as to why Sheamus would want to keep the world-renowned singer safe.

It was in Dublin where Sheamus used to work in a pub when he first met U2 and later started working as a part-time bodyguard for them. The pub was called Lily's Bordello and was frequently visited by U2 as the brand found the place 'hassle-free’.

Sheamus has made quite a career for himself in the WWE, coming from humble beginnings.

1 / 7 NEXT