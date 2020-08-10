7 Major WWE SummerSlam matches that almost happened

SummerSlam is less than two weeks away and it looks set to be an exciting show. Some matches are officially announced, while others have been teased for the event. There is also the intrigue of RETRIBUTION and what that faction may do that is likely in store for the Biggest Party of the Summer. WWE has been looking to hold the show away from the Performance Center, for it to feel a little fresher.

The card will be headlined by a monumental WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, two of the biggest full-time stars at WWE's disposal right now. However, initial plans saw both McIntyre and Orton have different opponents for SummerSlam.

McIntyre was set to defend the WWE Title against Brock Lesnar at the show, while Orton and Edge were going to end their storied rivalry as well. However, various factors caused the plans to be altered and now, SummerSlam looks quite different from what was initially intended.

The two scrapped matches to my knowledge were the third and final Randy Orton vs Edge match and the planned rematch for the #WWE championship between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar. https://t.co/Qrcbdk7X3n — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) July 13, 2020

This has happened before. There have been multiple instances where big matches have been discussed for SummerSlam, only for them not to materialize. Whether it was a pitch from a Superstar, an ambitious star-making project, or a bizarre celebrity angle, WWE nearly made some bold booking decisions for past SummerSlams.

Here are seven major SummerSlam matches that nearly took place but ultimately did not.

#7 Daniel Bryan vs. Charlie Sheen (WWE SummerSlam 2012)

The first of two celebrities on this list, Charlie Sheen nearly went one-on-one with Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam 2012. The former star of Two and a Half Men'appeared on the 1000th episode of Monday Night RAW via Tout and taunted Bryan, following his failed wedding with AJ Lee.

Advertisement

However, WWE did not tie Sheen down to a contract for the event and the actor's pay demands for the match with Bryan proved to be a bit too much for the company. So with Charlie Sheen taken out of the storyline, the five-time WWE World Champion ended up facing Kane at SummerSlam.

Bryan's big celebrity angle may have been nixed, but ended up being a true blessing in disguise for him. He would eventually team with Kane to form Team Hell No, which in turn led to much bigger and better things for him.

Daniel Bryan headlined the following year's SummerSlam, winning the WWE Championship from John Cena before losing it to Randy Orton straight away. It is safe to say that Bryan was better off without having that match against Charlie Sheen.