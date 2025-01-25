7 non-WWE stars who could enter the 2025 Royal Rumble match

WWE and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling recently announced a multi-year deal that would open doors for wrestlers on both sides. This partnership will allow new, unique opportunities for TNA stars to perform on other platforms, such as NXT, and vice versa.

The real winners in this deal are the wrestling fans, who get to see stars cross the line to showcase their talents in front of eyes that may not be familiar with them.

The Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting events of the year. Since the first 'Rumble, in 1988, the annual show has become one of the most anticipated spectacles in the world. Each year, the eponymous match typically has some shock entrants. Fans could see some surprises this year, from outside promotions.

This is our list of seven non-WWE stars who could enter the 2025 Royal Rumble match:

#7. Multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy

When wrestling fans are standing around the proverbial water cooler, sharing who we have on our tag team Mount Rushmore, The Hardy Boyz are usually on that list.

The Hardys are currently the TNA World Tag Team Champions, and both have proved they can succeed as singles stars as well. If Jeff Hardy entered the 'Rumble match, fans would blow the roof off the Lucas Oil Stadium.

#6. Current TNA World Champion Joe Hendry

One of the fastest-rising wrestlers of the past few years is undoubtedly Joe Hendry. The Scottish-born star defeated Nic Nemeth at the Genesis pay-per-view to become the new TNA World Champion.

Hendry is no stranger to WWE, as he has had a few appearances in NXT. Fans would definitely get behind Joe Hendry as a surprise entrant in this year's Royal Rumble match.

#5. Former TNA World Champion Moose

For the past year, The System has been running through the TNA roster. Led by former TNA World Champion Moose, this stable has helped the company thrive deep into the new era.

Moose is a two-time World Champ and has been one of the pillars of TNA throughout their rebranding from IMPACT Wrestling. If Triple H is looking for an ideal candidate to represent non-WWE stars, the 40-year-old could be at the top of that list.

#4. Former NXT Tag Team Champion Fandango(JDC)

After 15 years with WWE, Fandango was released in June 2021. During his time with the Stamford-based company, he was best known for his early feud with Chris Jericho, which culminated at WrestleMania 29.

Since leaving the company, the former NXT Tag Team Champion has been working as "Dango," as well as his real name abbreviated "JDC." He is currently signed to TNA and would be an exciting possibility as a participant in the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year.

#3. Current TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich

During last year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, Jordynne Grace entered at #3. She made history by becoming the first TNA/IMPACT star to participate in the annual 'Rumble spectacle.

Masha Slamovich is the current TNA Knockouts World Champion and would be a prime candidate to represent Total Nonstop Action Wrestling in the 'Rumble match. Slamovich is one of the fastest-rising women in the industry today, and at only 26, she has a lot left to give to the wrestling world.

#2. Former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler)

Dolph Ziggler spent nearly two decades with WWE before being released in late 2023. He had become frustrated with his creative direction and was ready for a change.

Since his departure, he has started working under his real name, Nic Nemeth. Currently, he is signed to TNA and also makes occasional appearances at independent promotions all over the world. Ziggler has many accolades, including becoming a Triple Crown Champion, and would be a great addition to this year's 'Rumble.

#1. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder)

On April 15, 2020, WWE released a statement that they were releasing multiple superstars, including Kurt Angle, Rusev, and Zack Ryder, to name a few. This ended Ryder's 15-year run with the company.

Since leaving, he has been working as his real name, Matt Cardona, and has enjoyed great success. Matt's wife, Chelsea Green, has hinted that she would like to see her husband back with her in WWE and that could start by his appearance at this year's Royal Rumble.

