Many younger fans will know Paul Heyman as "The Advocate" of WWE legend Brock Lesnar, but Heyman has had a much bigger impact than just being Lesnar's mouthpiece. The architect behind ECW, the extreme form of pro wrestling in the mid-90s, Heyman offered a different product to pro wrestling fans.

His expertise and knowledge of pro wrestling have had an overarching impact over the years, and he has been an integral part of WWE in various capacities. But, Heyman is someone who has rubbed some people the wrong way over the years, some of it is which is down to his shrewd and cunning business sense.

Here, we take a look at 7 people Paul Heyman has had legitimate heat with in WWE:

#7, #6 & #5 AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

The OC

Let's start with the latest real-life feud that Paul Heyman has had in WWE. The faction known as The OC, consisting of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, were a part of WWE between 2016 and 2020 before Gallows and Anderson were let go by the company earlier this year.

The trio have alleged that Heyman was the one behind their releases, despite giving them assurances that they would be treated well on RAW when Heyman was the Executive Director.

Styles recently attacked Heyman on social media, calling him a liar, and one of the reasons why he left RAW for SmackDown.

"It was later, I told a friend what was said and he told me what he knew, which is that Gallows & Anderson weren't on the list, but Paul Heyman spoke out abundantly like 'we gotta get these guys out of here. We don't need them, they're getting paid too much.' The one thing Paul Heyman is good at is talking, he's very convincing. One thing led to another, Paul advocated to get them released. Their name wasn't on the list until Paul brought it up. I think the reason why he did what he did, well, he's just a liar, but it's because he knew he had nothing we wanted to do with them." (H/T Fightful)

Styles also said that the reason he left RAW for SmackDown was because he "couldn't stand looking at him", referring to Paul Heyman. He also said that not many people in WWE like Heyman.