7 Reasons why WWE fans are losing faith in Triple H

WWE CCO Triple H has been receiving a lot of criticism in recent days for the storylines and the booking of certain superstars in the company. The negative reviews started coming in after a dull main event of WrestleMania 41, where John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. Then it picked up once again after Saturday Night's Main Event last month, when it was reported that The Game made the final call to release R-Truth from the company.

The 14-time WWE Champion faced another string of criticism when Jey Uso lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther on RAW after Money in the Bank. And now, Goldberg's supposed final match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship is another contest that has annoyed the fans over Triple H's booking. Reports also stated that Triple H made the call to book Jey Uso to lose his gold to Gunther so that there would be a title match between Goldberg and The Ring General at SNME next month on July 12.

Triple H might have received massive praise after WrestleMania 40, but in the past few months, especially after WrestleMania 41, the WWE Universe has started to lose faith in him. On social media, the fans are openly criticizing The Game for the way he has been running the show so far.

With that said, let's look at five reasons why the fans are losing faith in Triple H.

#7 Still relying on part-timers like Goldberg

Booking Jey Uso to lose his maiden World Heavyweight Championship within 51 days, only to have a title match between Gunther and Goldberg, hasn't gone well with the fans. While it's true that Goldberg was promised a retirement match by Vince McMahon, it shouldn't have come at the cost of a rising superstar losing his gold.

Triple H is earning the ire of the fans because he is continuing Vince McMahon's tactics of using part-timers in significant spots that should've gone to active wrestlers. If Hunter wanted to give Goldberg a retirement match, it could have come in a non-title bout at SNME, where the WCW legend could have won and respectfully made an exit.

#6 Cody Rhodes being pushed as The Guy and Rhea Ripley on the other side

The fans are also not seemingly happy with Triple H for continuing to push Cody Rhodes as the main guy in the men's division and Rhea Ripley as the star in the women's division. While it's true that The American Nightmare carried the gold well for a whole year, still pushing him as the main guy and not using Roman Reigns properly hasn't pleased the fans.

Similarly, in the women's division, there are superstars like Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, and Stephanie Vaquer, who can lead the charge, but The Game seems to be sticking to Rhea Ripley.

#5 Budget cuts

Letting go of superstars like Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, R-Truth, and Carlito was reportedly Triple H's decision, with budget cuts as the possible reason. However, pulling them out while the superstars were actively being shown on TV didn't appear to be a prudent move.

WWE had to bring back R-Truth mainly because the fans vehemently protested against his ouster. However, the return wasn't initiated by The Game, as it was reported that WWE President Nick Khan had overruled Hunter and personally contacted Truth to get him back. Reports also stated that bringing the former 24/7 champion back to the company led to differences between Khan and Triple H.

#4 Power struggle between The Rock/TKO and Triple

H over control of WWE creative

There have also been rumors that there is a power struggle between Triple H and The Rock, who is a member of the board of directors of the TKO group. The People's Champions' involvement in WWE storylines cannot be denied, as reports stated that it was he who pitched a heel turn for Cody Rhodes.

There were rumors that The Final Boss wants his friend and former WWE writer, Brian Gewirtz, to replace Triple H as head of creative. Jonathan Coachman revealed this information during a podcast. How far this rivalry goes is something that would be interesting to see.

#3 Lack of compelling storytelling & never-ending feuds

Another reason why fans are annoyed with Triple H is the allegation that Hunter is unable to craft compelling storylines. Moreover, certain feuds are never-ending. For example, many fans felt that the Bloodline storyline was something that should've been done by now. But yet, the angle continues on SmackDown with Solo Sikoa and his version of the group.

Similarly, the saga between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor doesn't seem to be ending despite the two having differences for the past six months. Also, Rhea Ripley's feud with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on RAW is a never-ending rivalry that fans are seemingly tired of seeing.

#2 Failing to create new stars

Apart from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, Triple H hasn't produced any other high-profile stars in WWE in the last two years. The rest of the big superstars can be attributed to the Vince McMahon era. Few superstars have indeed raised the bar, like Bron Breakker, Jacob Fatu, and Penta, but they are still not big stars like Rhodes, CM Punk, and John Cena.

Hunter has seemingly toned down the booking of some former champions like Sheamus, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor. It's quite perplexing why The Game doesn't book these superstars in bigger feuds rather than pushing them as mid-card superstars.

#1 Celebrity Involvement

Triple H drew a lot of criticism for involving Travis Scott in the main event of WrestleMania 41. A rapper who has hardly been involved in the storyline was changing the game in the main show, whereas The Rock, who led to all of this, was absent from the scene.

Such a booking irked many WWE fans, as there was no need to involve Travis Scott in that capacity. On top of that, there are reports of Scott being planned for a match teaming with Cena somewhere down the line. One wonders how the fans would perceive the contest.

Be that as it may, the next two months will be crucial for Triple H as WWE has four big events. Night of Champions on June 28, Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, Evolution 2 on July 13, and SummerSlam on August 2 & 3. It will be interesting to see how The Game books these events.

