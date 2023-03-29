7 things that must happen at WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 is just around the corner, and the two-night event will be filled with many big matches. Fans will finally see Cody Rhodes come close to finishing the story when he takes on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Meanwhile, Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the show. Asuka also has her sights set on Bianca Belair and the RAW Women’s Title for WrestleMania 39.

Omos will compete in the match of a lifetime when he faces Brock Lesnar. Gunther will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in what is expected to be one of the best matches on the show.

Austin Theory will face his idol-turned-rival, John Cena, in a United States Championship match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He will look to shut down his critics by putting down the legend on Saturday. The Usos will face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for their Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

The show will be arguably the biggest and best one of the year, and fans can expect to see many twists and turns on Saturday and Sunday.

Let's take a look at the seven things that must happen at WWE WrestleMania 39 this year.

#7. Rey Mysterio must defeat his son to keep his career alive at WWE WrestleMania 39

The rivalry between the father and son has become more intense in recent weeks.

Rey Mysterio will be inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame later this week. Hours later, he will face his son Dominik Mysterio in a singles match for the first time.

Rey has had a tough time in the company since his son turned heel and joined Judgment Day. Many fans believe that Dominik will retire his father soon after he is inducted into the Hall of Fame.

However, WWE must allow him to compete for longer and stretch this rivalry in the ring before ending The Master of the 619’s career. Rey must defeat his son Dominik after a hard-fought match at The Show of Shows. He should not hesitate before hitting his son with a 619 and frog splash for the win.

The rivalry between the two superstars must not end there, and the company must look to stretch it to another premium live event or two. This would allow the father-son duo to put on a few memorable matches before the legend finally hangs up his boots.

#6. Edge must get some help from a former Brood member in his Hell in a Cell match

Edge and Finn Balor are set to compete inside the monstrous structure of Hell in a Cell at WWE WrestleMania 39. The match is expected to be a big one, as Balor will bring back “The Demon King” for the contest.

Fans will also expect to see Edge come out with his former Brood persona for the contest. The two men’s alter egos will make the contest much more exciting.

Damian Priest will likely interfere and try to help the leader of Judgment Day pick up the win. If he does interfere then Edge’s former teammate Gangrel should also return to take out The Archer of Infamy.

The Brood consisted of Edge, Christian, and their leader Gangrel in the late 1990s. While Christian is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW), WWE must look to bring Gangrel back for a memorable spot at WrestleMania 39.

#5. Austin Theory must defeat John Cena in the opening match of WWE WrestleMania 39

Austin Theory wants to prove that he is better than John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39.

The United States Championship will be on the line in the opening match at WrestleMania 39. Austin Theory will defend his title against John Cena on The Show of Shows.

The much-anticipated match will kick off this year's big event, and fans will look forward to seeing a good contest between the two. Theory is one of the fastest-rising stars in the industry today, and the creative team must look to protect him on the big stage.

At WrestleMania, The Unproven One must put down The Cenation leader and pin him in the middle of the ring for a decisive victory. The win shall put him on the map as one of the best United States Champions of the modern era.

It will also give him a massive push and prepare him for a bigger title run down the line.

#4. Logan Paul and Seth Rollins must put on a memorable show at The Grandest Stage of Them All

One of the marquee matches scheduled for WrestleMania 39 Night One will see Logan Paul take on Seth Rollins. This will be Paul’s third singles match in WWE, and his fifth match inside the squared circle overall.

The Maverick has proven that he is one of the best in-ring workers in WWE. Meanwhile, Rollins is already regarded as one of the best wrestlers of this generation.

The creative team must give the two superstars a long match where they take each other to the limits showcasing their skills. Logan Paul has already shown what he’s capable of when he clashed against Roman Reigns last year, and he must do so again at The Show of Shows.

#3. GUNTHER must retain his Intercontinental Championship

GUNTHER has been incredible over the past several months.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship this weekend. This will probably be the toughest title defense in The Ring General’s entire career.

The two former WWE Champions are among the toughest competitors in the business today. However, GUNTHER has proven that he can take anyone down to retain his title.

WWE must allow The Austrian Anomaly to pin one of the two superstars after they take a finisher from each other. The finish will protect all the superstars in the contest and allow GUNTHER to extend his title reign.

He has proven to be a great champion in recent months, taking the IC Championship to another level. Hence, the creative team must only take the title away from him once he is ready to move up the ladder and challenge for a world title.

#2. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn must chip away at The Bloodline’s dominance

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will look to win gold at WWE WrestleMania 39.

The Usos will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39. Owens and Zayn’s reunion has spelled trouble for the already damaged Bloodline in recent weeks.

The Master Strategist has seen his stock rise after an incredible run with The Bloodline that saw him finally betray Roman Reigns. It’s now time for WWE to pay him his dividends and give him a title reign alongside his best friend.

KO and Sami Zayn must defeat Jimmy and Jey Uso to win the tag team titles over the weekend. The win will allow them to chip away at The Bloodline and make life more difficult for The Tribal Chief before he faces Cody Rhodes to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#1. Cody Rhodes must finish the story and win a world championship at WWE WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns has faced many top superstars to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over the past year. At WrestleMania 39, he will face Cody Rhodes in what is expected to be one of the biggest matches of the night.

Rhodes returned from injury to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble. He now has the chance to finish the story and become the first wrestler in his family to win a WWE World Championship.

While the creative team may be tempted to look to extend Reigns’ run, they must allow The American Nightmare to win the title at WrestleMania 39. This weekend seems like the perfect time to pull the curtains on Reigns’ iconic run and shake things around at the top of the roster.

Rhodes has worked hard and feels like the best challenger for The Tribal Chief. He must win on Sunday and give fans something different to look forward to in the coming months.

