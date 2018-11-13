×
7 things that can happen on Raw (12 November, 2018)

Punit Kanuga
Top 5 / Top 10
2.18K   //    13 Nov 2018, 01:46 IST

A lot will happen this week on Raw.
A lot will happen this week on Raw.

Last week’s episode of Raw ended on a note which was unexpected by most of the fans around the world. Not only Drew McIntyre forced Kurt Angle to submit to latter’s signature Ankle-Lock, but left the veteran down and dusted as the cameras stopped rolling. Notably, the Olympian was initially supposed to face Baron Corbin but was forced to face the Scottish Superstar as a result of the last-minute change made by Corbin.

Further, Brock Lesnar will make an appearance this week on Raw after regaining the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. Although he is scheduled to face the WWE Champion, AJ Styles, at Survivor Series, it will be interesting to see whether he and Braun Strowman can coexist on Raw.

There are a lot of unanswered questions which will be looked upon this week on Raw. Considering the uncertainty, here are the seven bold predictions for the last episode of Raw before Survivor Series.

#7 Stephanie McMahon will challenge Shane McMahon for the World Cup

Could Shane McMahon also make an appearance on Raw?
Could Shane McMahon also make an appearance on Raw?

A couple of weeks ago at Crown Jewel, Shane McMahon put himself directly in the finals of the World Cup tournament when the Miz was injured during the match. Many would agree that considering the injury, Dolph Ziggler should have been declared the winner of the World Cup tournament. It is worth noting here that Ziggler was competing in his third match of the night, whereas it was the first one for Shane McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon will make her voice heard this week on Raw as she will address this controversy. There is a lot of bad blood between the McMahon siblings and it is on the cards that the Billion Dollar Princess will challenge Shane McMahon to put the World Cup trophy on the line in the Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown match.



Punit Kanuga
A coder during the day, a writer at night and a nomad at heart.
