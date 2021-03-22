7 things WWE subtly told us at Fastlane 2021: Edge makes a controversial mistake, 3 incredible WrestleMania matches confirmed?

Fastlane 2021 felt like a tale of two pay-per-views. While it started off slow, the final four matches delivered in a big way. In terms of match quality, this has been the best WWE pay-per-view in months.

It's always the WWE shows that have low expectations that deliver in a big way - which is why we are considerably optimistic about WrestleMania 37. From having only a few matches on the card, Fastlane's last-minute additions also ended up delivering.

The final pay-per-view stop on the road to WrestleMania is now over. There were a lot of indications and hints for WrestleMania 37, which is what we will discuss. But let's start with the main event of Fastlane that has resulted in the confirmation of the WrestleMania 37 main event.

#7. Edge's controversial mistake at Fastlane and the fallout

Roman Reigns at it again

The story of Fastlane's main event was how Daniel Bryan vowed to become the first man to make Roman Reigns tap out in WWE. We've seen Reigns lose by submission before, but he passed out and never actually tapped.

At Fastlane 2021, Reigns tapped to Bryan. But the victory was still his. How did it come about? After the referee was taken out in the middle of their intense main event, Edge came in to use his powers as the special enforcer.

That was when Jey Uso took advantage and tried to cost Daniel Bryan the match. At the time, it backfired because he got the running knee while attempting to use the steel chair.

Daniel Bryan tried using the steel chair against Roman Reigns, but the latter ducked and Edge was struck instead. When Bryan submitted Reigns, there was nobody in charge in the ring.

Instead, Edge smashed Daniel Bryan (and Roman Reigns) with a steel chair and walked away in fury - costing Bryan the match in the process. Reigns pinned a beaten-down Bryan, and Edge's mistake was indeed a controversial one.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out on SmackDown post-Fastlane. Will Daniel Bryan get inserted into the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania to make it a triple threat match? Or will WWE stick to their guns with Roman Reigns vs. Edge?

