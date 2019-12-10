7 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: 2-month undefeated streak ends, Big alliance teased between Kevin Owens and 3-time World Champion (December 9th, 2019)

What a segment!

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. This past episode was a brilliant one, with WWE wisely deciding to get the Lana-Rusev divorce segment out of the way to avoid the pain later on.

It freed up space for the entire show, where we saw a massive heel turn, great character development, the formation of some great storylines and just a general sense of consistency that the Red brand has lacked for a while.

Paul Heyman taking over RAW has made such a huge difference to the show that it's something that we'll only notice well in retrospect. We should be grateful that he was given control over Monday Night RAW and that he's made Vince McMahon's job easier. From the look of things, Mr. McMahon is open to this new direction and this involves fresh characters, fresh faces and so much more. Here's what WWE subtly told us on RAW this week.

#7 Andrade's winning streak ends, a push may not be done

The moment before the collapse

Andrade has been one of the more promising stars of Monday Night RAW ever since the draft. It was carefully pointed out that since the WWE Draft in October 2019, Andrade had picked up a winning streak that included some big names.

He got into a backstage scuffle with fellow-Mexican Humberto Carrillo, a man who was rumored to have lost his push already, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Instead, we saw Carrillo snap Andrade's win streak after a moment of miscommunication between Andrade and Zelina Vega that backfired. Post-match, Andrade and Vega showed the first cracks in their business relationship and this is a big indicator that Carrillo hasn't lost his push.

We could see a rematch between them very soon.

