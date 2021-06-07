7 times WWE Superstars won using someone else's finisher

WWE Superstars work hard on their moveset during their years in training. Often, wrestlers tend to work on different moves that can help set them apart from the rest of the roster while helping their character grow.

The Undertaker’s Tombstone, Triple H’s Pedigree, and Stone Cold’s Stunner are some of the most iconic finishing moves in history.

The Tombstone has been used by Kane and some other superstars over the years. Meanwhile, the Pedigree was used by Seth Rollins for some time, and Kevin Owens is currently using Stone Cold’s Stunner as his finisher.

However, there are some finishers that WWE Superstars have stolen from other wrestlers to perform only once. At times, these finishers have also helped them win big matches at major pay-per-views.

Keeping that in mind, take a look at the seven times WWE Superstars won matches by using some other wrestler’s finisher.

#7 Riddle hit Xavier Woods with an RKO on WWE RAW

Thats a Highlight for today's WWE Raw



RKO by Riddle to Xavier Woods



Retweet#wweraw pic.twitter.com/QWeBhRcu4b — gautam gada (@GautamGada) May 25, 2021

The RKO is known as one of the most iconic and protected moves in WWE. The move has helped Randy Orton win countless matches during his WWE career. Not many have been able to pull off the move smoothly, but many have tried.

Edge, John Cena and AJ Styles are some of the men who have either hit or tried to hit the RKO on Randy Orton himself. However, Riddle is one superstar who hit the maneuver on someone else while trying to impress The Viper.

During a match against Xavier Woods on May 24, 2021, The Original Bro hit Woods with an RKO out of nowhere to surprise the WWE Universe.

Riddle pinned Woods to win the match after the move. This was one of the only times that the finisher was used by a superstar without Orton being involved in the match.

#6 Randy Orton took down Xavier Woods with the Bro Derek on WWE RAW

Randy Orton using the BroDerek on Woods after Riddle used the RKO last week.



How can you not love R-K-Bro? 😂 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GY3lGkotvk — CONNER🇨🇦 (@VancityConner) June 1, 2021

Randy Orton is known not to play too well with others. However, he has had some fruitful partnerships in WWE. The Viper is known for mocking his opponents as a heel and has hit them with their own finishers at times.

Orton has hit John Cena with the Attitude Adjustment and AJ Styles with the Styles Clash during past matches but failed to put them away with the moves.

On the May 31, 2021, episode of WWE RAW, Orton took on Xavier Woods in a singles match. He decided to use his partner's finisher during the match to get back at him.

The Viper hit Woods with Riddle’s finisher called Bro Derek and picked up the victory. It was one of the only times Orton picked up a victory in WWE by using someone else’s finisher.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Arjun