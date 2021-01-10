7 Unresolved WWE storylines from 2020

WWE's primary focus in recent years has been on the quality of wrestling, but an equally important aspect is the storylines. While WWE has put up stellar matches in recent years, the same cannot be said about the storylines.

Some are short and simple, such as Dolph Ziggler being jealous of Drew McIntyre's successful run as the WWE Champion. Other storylines go on for several months, such as the feud between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins. Their feud started when The Messiah tried to end the luchador's career by injuring his eye during a tag team match on RAW.

This eventually led to Rollins then involving Mysterio’s family into the storyline as well.

In addition to this, WWE delivered several other memorable storylines in 2020. This includes Roman Reigns' ongoing ‘Head of the Table’ storyline, The Fiend and Randy Orton’s feud, and Bayley betraying her best friend, Sasha Banks.

However, similar to 2018 and 2019, WWE left many storylines unresolved last year.

In this article, we have a look at seven unresolved WWE storylines from 2020.

#7 Why did Elias never confront WWE Superstar Sheamus over the car crash?

The storyline was left in limbo when he never questioned Sheamus

On the 29th May 2020, WWE opened SmackDown with a car accident involving Elias and Jeff Hardy. The Drifter was hit by a car that had a seemingly intoxicated Hardy behind the wheel. The scene was reminiscent of the storyline with Stone Cold Steve Austin at Survivor Series 1999.

However, this angle appeared to be quickly resolved one week later when Jeff Hardy said he was ambushed. He also claimed that eyewitnesses said they saw a person with red hair and a beard getting out of Hardy's car. The only Superstar on the roster at that time that could fit that description was Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior never officially admitted he was behind the incident and continued to accuse Hardy of being the culprit. However, it cannot be ignored that one week prior, Sheamus was eliminated from the Intercontinental Championship tournament on SmackDown at that time by The Charismatic Enigma.

This meant the former WWE Champion had enough motive to prevent two Superstars, who were still in the tournament, from competing in it any further. He actually found himself back in contention after the incident.

Even though no one ever admitted they were responsible for running over Elias, the biggest hole in this storyline is when The Drifter returned almost five months later he attacked Hardy.

Considering that Hardy was quickly released by the police and no other action was taken against him, it proves that he was not the actual culprit. The fact that Elias failed to address or confront Sheamus on RAW has left this story unresolved.