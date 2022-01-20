Gunther and 6 WWE stars who are in desperate need of a name change

Name changes are common in WWE, but it feels like they are happening more frequently in the current era than ever before. This includes shortening superstars' names, outright changing them to something random, unsuitable and different, or more.

It's no secret that the company prefers having trademarks over superstars' names, with only a few stars in WWE owning the rights to their ring name. For those who don't, they could always be at the mercy of the company. Here are seven examples of superstars who are currently in desperate need of a name change:

#7. Doudrop - Is WWE set to change her name?

Before her debut on Monday Night RAW, Doudrop was called Piper Niven. Before she signed with WWE, she was simply known as Viper. It seemed to be largely agreed upon that Piper Niven was the best name for her, but when she debuted, she got a bizarre new name.

Debuting with Eva Marie as her manager, the now-released superstar labeled her 'Doudrop'. Post-release, she set off on her own and declared that she would keep the name, indicating that she learned to like it.

It seems as though Doudrop has been a direct Nia Jax replacement, but be that as it may, her name hasn't been something that has stuck with fans well. However, fans who never saw her in NXT UK may only know her as Doudrop.

However, unlike other cases on this list, the company could potentially be planning to revert Doudrop's name back to Piper Niven. A report from PWInsider's Steven Fernandes revealed that WWE filed a lot of trademarks in December 2021, with Piper Niven being one of them:

"They also reapplied to trademark the following recently abandoned trademarks Ivy Nile, Odyssey Jones, Piper Niven for G & S: Entertainment services," - Fernandes (h/t PWInsider)

Admittedly, this doesn't confirm that Doudrop could have her name changed back to Piper Niven. It's always possible that the company is keeping the trademark for a potential name change in the future, but that may not be immediate.

Either way, Doudrop is in desperate need of a name change. She is all set to face RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble. She isn't expected to win the match, but it's a good position to be in this early into her main roster career.

